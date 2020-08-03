Gaydosh wins Chestnut Ridge title
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Mike Gaydosh won the Chestnut Ridge Golf Course club championship on Sunday.
Gaydosh carded a 143 with rounds of 70 and 73.
After some blistering scoring in Saturday’s first round, no one broke 72 in the second round. Cody Trabert held the early lead with a 66, followed by Nate Wilden and Brock Matava, who each shot 69. They were playing in the same threesome.
Gaydosh led his threesome with a 70 on Saturday. Matava, Trabert and Wilden fell off the pace, with none of the trio shooting better than 75. Matava and Trabert tied for second at 144.
Craig Ciranni finished fourth at 73-72-145, Lou Brudza was fifth at 72-64-146 and Wilden finished sixth at 69-79-148. Chris Matava (74-79-153), Shawn McMillan (74-80-154) and Christopher Ober (74-80-154) rounded out the championship flight.
In the first flight, Jason Buggey led the way with a 75-76-151. Mike Coy was second at 79-76-155, and Mike Dixson was third at 77-79-156.
Paul Berezansky won the second flight with an 82-75-157. Colin Moore was second at 84-75-159, and Tom Fritz was third at 84-81-165.
Chris Sisitki won the third flight with a an 89-83-172, and Butch Leonard was second at 89-86-175. Braden Staats was third at 90-87-177.
In the fourth flight, Rom Pratt was first at 97-89-186. tom Grove was second a 99-95-194.
ICL postponed due to rain
The opening game of the Indiana County League baseball playoffs was postponed Sunday due to heavy rain that fell on Blairsville on Saturday evening.
Blairsville will play host to Apollo at 5:45 p.m. today at WyoTech Park in the opener of the best-of-three semifinal series.
Game 2 is set for Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. at West Lebanon. Apollo is using West Lebanon as its home field due to COVID-19 restriction at its field at Apollo-Ridge high School.
A third game, if necessary will be played at Blairsville at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.
West Lebanon, the regular-season champion, await the semifinal series winner. The championship series is slated to begin Friday at West Lebanon.
Brunzies wins Over-40 League opener
Brunzies topped Bowman Coin Collectors, 7-5, on the opening day of the Indiana Over-40 League baseball season Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth inning, Brunzies scored six runs to break the game open. Jim Williams, Eric Radabaugh and Darrell Coscarelli stroked key doubles in the big inning.
Scott Bowman had two hits for Bowman’s. Pete Parente had a double.