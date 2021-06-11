The Heritage Conference has announced its all-conference teams for spring sports.
The conference recognizes individuals who have qualified for the PIAA meet or have been selected by their school. Each school sets its own criteria for selection.
Members of the girls’ track and field team are: Madison Hassen, Regan Sheredy and Ella Miller, Northern Cambria; Emily Dill, Maizee Fry, Bailey Popovich, Riley Payne and Katie Peters, United; Justley Sharp, Gabi Page, Annah Elliott and Meegan Williams, Homer-Center; Makenzie Simpson, Brooke Garris, Sara McConnell, Carly Townsend, Abbie Dickie, Emma Prenni and Emily Jackson, Saltsburg; Rachael Ward and Brooke Eyler, Purchase Line; Milayna Leasure, Marion Center; and Savanna Orner, Penns Manor.
Members of the boys’ track and field team are: Gavin Cameron, United; Tyler Bearer, Adam Lanzendorfer, Peyton Myers, PJ Copeland, Daniel Phillips and Ethan Miller, Northern Cambria; Teagan Sharp, Ryan Fabin, Ryan Sardone and Travis Mock, Homer-Center; Jared Bowman, Penns Manor; David Stuller, Sincere McFarlin, Tristan Roessler, Zackary McFarlin, CJaye Morris and Kyle Roessler, Saltsburg; Isaac Huey, Sam Kauffman, Tyler Scott, Aaron Wright, Brady Syster and Vinny Scott, Purchase Line; and Hunter Mock, Marion Center.
Members of the baseball team are: Michael Krejocic, Homer-Center; Ben Tomb, Hunter Cameron, United; Andrew Baker, Blairsville; Joshua Miller, Northern Cambria; Brandon Dunmire, Penns Manor; Bo Swartz, West Shamokin; Isaac Huey, Purchase Line; Marcus Badzik, Marion Center; and Brady Yard, Saltsburg
Members of the softball team are: Julia King, Homer-Center; Abigail McConville, United; Aliya Nichol, Purchase Line; Lexi Young, West Shamokin; Kirstin Smith and Isabel Pynos, Blairsville; Anna Peterman, Penns Manor; Jessica Krug, Northern Cambria; and Jasmine Hill, Marion Center.