Indiana’s Huey shatters school record in 200
ALTOONA — Abbie Huey won two events and shattered a school record to lead Indiana at the Altoona Mountain Lion Invitational track and field meet on Friday.
Huey, a sophomore, posted a time of 25.58 seconds in the 200-meter dash and became the first female athlete in school history to break the 26-second mark. Huey tied the school record of 26-flat earlier this season and smashed it Friday.
She also won the 400 with a time of 1:01.44.
Fellow sophomore Cadance Ullman and junior Sara Welch each finished in the top eight of three individual events. Ullman finished third in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches), fifth in the 200 (27.0) and seventh in the 100 (13.75). Welch finished fifth in the long jump (15-9), seventh in the triple jump (33-2) and seventh in the 300 hurdles (51.67).
Also placing in the top of their respective events were Lizzie Lubold (third, javelin, 92-9), Brenna Nutter (eighth, 100 hurdles, 18.21; fifth, pole vault, 8-6), McKenna Jordan (seventh, 3,200 meters, 12:18.85), Isabella Antonacci (seventh, 800, 2:36.75), Kahriya Whittington (seventh, 100 hurdles, 17.54) and Katie Kovalchick (sixth, discus, 88-9).
In the relays, the team of Welch, Ullman, Emma Levan and Gabby Clark placed fourth in the 4x100 with a time of 53.60, and Clark, Sarah Love, Mia Ciocca and Huey closed out the meet finishing eighth in the 4x400 with a time of 4:34.90.
The Indiana girls finished with 65.5 points and placed fourth in the Class 3A portion of the meet.
In the boys’ meet, Joel Beckwith placed in the top eight in two individual events, finishing third in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 4:29.80 and fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:02.60.
Also placing in the top eight were Clayton Weaver (fifth, 3,200, 10:02.90), Seth Weaver (eighth, 1,600, 4:50.80), Owen Putt (fifth, 400, 52.59) and Charlie Weber (fourth, pole vault, 12-3).
In the relays, the team of Putt, Jacob Gill, Jon Berzonsky and Maddux Fisanich took fourth in the 4x800 in 8:38.49, and Gill, Putt, Jon Berzonsky and Will Berzonsky finished eighth in the 4x400 with their time of 3:41.70.
Indiana placed seventh with 30.5 points.
Indiana closes the regular season Thursday in a tri-meet with Punxsutawney at Hollidaysburg.
Indiana beats Hollidaysburg in softball
HOLLIDAYSBURG — Indiana took advantage of a break in the rain and beat Hollidaysburg, 7-4, in a non-conference softball game Saturday night.
Lauren Carloni hit a two-run home run in the third inning to put Indiana in the lead, and Olivia Zimmerman took are of matters on the mound while striking out 15 and walking two. After surrendering a run in the second, she held Hollidaysburg off the scoreboard until the final two innings.
Sara Zimmerman went 2-for-3 and scored three runs, and Haley Hamilton matched her by going 2-for-3. Ella Myers doubled.
Indiana (9-5) plays host to Kiski Area today and Franklin Regional on Tuesday in WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 games before closing the regular season at Armstrong on Wednesday.
IUP golfers fall short in comeback attempt
NORTH EAST — The IUP men’s golf team put together a strong third round and nearly rallied from 14 strokes back but fell just short of the cut on the final day of the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Region Championships on Saturday at Lake View Country Club.
The Crimson Hawks had their best performance of the weekend, shooting a 19-over 307 on the final day and improved four spots in the final standings to finish in a two-way tie with Concordia for sixth place.
IUP’s final team score was a 73-over 937, which was five strokes back of Fayetteville State and Bentley for fourth place. Fayetteville State broke the tie in a playoff as the top four teams advanced to the NCAA Division II championships in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Gannon won the regional with a 48-over 912. St. Thomas Aquinas finished second with a 51-over 915 and Davis & Elkins was third with a 54-over 918.
Three Crimson Hawks put together their best scores of the tournament Saturday, led by Jeremy Eckenrode with a 2-over 74.
Shaun Fedor and Luke Lestini each shot a 3-over 75 while Colin Walsh shot an 11-over 83.
Fedor was IUP’s top performer of the weekend, finishing in a tie for 15th with a 14over 230. Eckenrode tied for 29th with a 19-over 235 while Lestini and Walsh tied for 32nd with a 20-over 236.
IUP’s Austin defends PSAC title
SHIPPENSBURG — Nickeela Austin successfully defended her title by winning the women’s triple jump on the final day of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Austin posted a leap of 11.81 meters (38 feet, 9 inches) on her final attempt to win the crown, eclipsing California’s Aaliyah Lewis by 4 inches.
In addition to her win in the triple jump, Austin finished fourth in the long jump and ran legs on the third-place 4x100 relay and eighth-place 4x400 relay teams.
IUP finished seventh out of 15 competing teams with 53 points.
Shippensburg won the team title with 131 points. Slippery Rock (94.5) was second, California (88) was third, Kutztown (66.5) was fourth and Millersville (66) rounded out the top five.