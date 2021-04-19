Indiana tennis team wins senior match
Indiana shut out Springdale, 5-0, for a victory in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 3 match on Senior Salute Day.
The senior celebration was a bittersweet moment for coach Phil Palko due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cut short last season for a group of seniors, including defending WPIAL singles champion Zachary Palko.
“I talked to the group last year and they really thought we had a chance to return to the WPIAL team finals,” Palko said.
Loughlin Pagnucci and Ethan Black won singles matches for Indiana. A third singles match was not contested.
Ethan Shearer and Josh Lindsay teamed up for a double wins, as did Daniel Ray and Tim Hauge.
“This year’s group includes five seniors that had no varsity playing experience heading into the season. Ethan Shearer has made the jump from beginner to the team’s first singles player, which is a tough feat in a section that features this year’s WPIAL singles champion, Nicolas Scheller, from North Catholic.
“The other senior starters are Ethan Black, Tim Hauge and Josh Lindsay. Danny Williams, a fifth senior, has only been able to participate on a limited basis as he’s been busy winning hockey games in a season that was delayed due to COVID-19.”
Indiana does have a chance to return to the team playoffs, but that will require help from other teams and a win on Friday against Knoch.
“It’s been great just to have kids participating and competing this year,” Palko said. “The guys have greatly improved, and a win Friday would really be a nice accomplishment.”
Indiana drops junior varsity game
Indiana lost to Derry, 7-3, in a junior varsity baseball game Monday.
Nick Love hit a home run for Indiana.