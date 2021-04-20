Indiana girls post fourth straight win
Indiana won its fourth straight WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 game, defeating Aquinas Academy, 16-13, in a girls’ lacrosse game Monday.
Gracie Agnello scored seven goals to lead Indiana. Kennedi Kunkle scored four, and Giana Brody chipped in two. Taylor Weaver, Kyla Weaver and Kate Lehman each added one goal.
Giovanna Spadafora led in ground ball controls with five, and Cameron Albert and Giana Brody had three ach.
Anna Butterbaugh made eight saves in goal.
Indiana plays host to Knoch on Friday.
Indiana’s Huey ties school record in 200
Norwin raced past Indiana in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 track and field meet Tuesday, but Abbie Huey made it a memorable day by tying a school record.
Huey posted a time of 26 seconds in the 200-meter run, tying for the school record held by Abby Myers and Rachel Stewart. She also won the 400 at 1:00.9.
Other individual winners for the girls were McKenna Jordan in the 800 meters (2:38.3) and Sara Welch in the long jump (15-11½).
The boys individual winners were Joel Beckwith (800 meters, 2:02.6), Owen Putt (200, 23.0) and Charlie Weber (pole vault, 12-0). The relay team of Beckwith, Putt, Jacob Gill and Will Berzonsky also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:37.4.
Norwin won the boys’ meet, 106-44, and took the girls’ meet, 113-27.
Indiana competes next in the Butler Invitational, with the boys’ meet Friday and the girls’ Saturday.
Ligonier Valley sweeps Apollo-Ridge
- SPRING CHURCH — Ligonier Valley swept past Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 7 meet.
Ligonier Valley won the boys’ meet, 85-64, and took the girls’ meet, 93-52.
Indiana drops junior varsity game
Indiana lost a 14-13 decision to Highlands in a junior varsity baseball game Tuesday.
Indiana Indians JV totaled 11 hits. Caleb Gittings, Trey Adams and Nick Love each finished with two hits for Indiana.