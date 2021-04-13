Stingers win matchup of unbeaten teams
MARION CENTER — Grace Rougeaux pitched a shutout, Jasmine Hill hit a home run, and Marion Center knocked off Blairsville, 7-0, in a matchup of unbeaten Heritage Conference softball teams Tuesday.
Marion Center improved to 6-0 and Blairsville fell to 3-1 in a game that was postponed Monday due to rain.
“It was a good game,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “They have a good team, and next time we play them, I expect them to be a little better.”
The Stingers are getting better, too.
“Every game we’re getting a little bit better,” Peterson said. “We stress that and one game at a time. We go down to play Derry on Thursday and have Brookville on Friday, so those are two Triple-A schools. The key is as long as we’re getting better. We don’t want to get stagnant, and every day we see improvement in a lot of areas and just keep chipping away one game at a time.”
Marion Center scored once in the third inning and three times in fourth with the aid of walks and an error. The Stingers tacked on three in sixth on Hill’s three-run blast. She finished with four RBIs.
The Stingers had only four hits but took advantage of eight walks and did not commit an error on defense.
Rougeaux fanned 16, walked two and allowed four hits.
Blairsville plays host to Northern Cambria today.
Indiana suffers first loss of season
NATRONA HEIGHTS — Indiana committed five errors and mustered just four hits and dropped a 5-2 decision to Highlands in a WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 baseball game.
Indiana was coming off a 10-5 win over Highlands on Monday but suffered its first loss of the season.
Highlands scored three of its runs off errors, and the Golden Rams managed only five hits.
Trailing 2-0, Indiana grabbed a run back in the third inning but struggled to get in a rhythm at the plate against Tanner Nulph, who allowed four hits and one walk and struck out five in five innings.
Indiana (5-1-1) scored a run in the sixth on Branden Yanity’s sacrifice fly.
Indiana’s Hunter Martin took the loss but pitched well in 31/3 innings. Martin allowed only four hits, walked none and struck out two.
Indiana plays host to Punxsutawney on Saturday.
Saltsburg picks up third straight win
SALTSBURG — Saltsburg scored all of its runs in the first inning and cruised past Homer-Center, 9-1, for its third straight win in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
Brady Yard led Saltsburg (3-1) at the plate and on the mound. He went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, including a two-run home run. Yard pitched four innings, allowed only two hits, struck out four and walked three.
Rocco Bartolini and Logan Bonnoni each picked up an RBI, and the Trojans stole five bases.
Riley Clevenger was a bright spot for Homer-Center, going 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.
Rowland took the loss, but Homer-Center pitchers put together five innings of no-hit ball after the first inning.
Both teams play today. Saltsburg plays host to Penns Manor and Homer-Center (1-4) welcomes Purchase Line.
Marion Center gets past Blairsville
MARION CENTER — Marion Center scored four unanswered runs and beat Blairsville, 4-2, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
James Skirboll gave Blairsville the lead with a two-run single in the third inning.
Marion Center’s Parker Black tied the game with a RBI double in the fourth. Black moved to third on a balk and scored on Dakota Bracken’s sacrifice fly for a 3-2 lead. Skyler Olp capped off the scoring with a RBI single in the sixth inning.
Bracken pitched four innings, striking out six and walking one. Gaven Palko picked up the win in relief, pitching three innings, striking out four and walking three.
Andrew Baker took the loss. He pitched six innings, struck out eight and walked one.
Blairsville (0-5) plays host to Northern Cambria today, and Marion Center (4-1) welcomes Harmony on Thursday.
Indiana sweeps past Penn-Trafford
HARRISON CITY — Sara Welch scored three individual victories for the girls and Indiana won the 1,600 relay to pull out a win in a sweep of Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 track and field meet Tuesday.
Welch, a junior, won the long jump (16 feet, 6 inches), the triple jump (33-10½) and the 300 hurdles (54.35 seconds in the girls’ 100-50 victory.
Other individual winners were Abbie Huey (400, 1:05.37), Isabella Antonacci (800, 2:34.15), Kahriya Wittington (100 hurdles, 18.26), Cadance Ullman (high jump, 4-10), Brenna Nutter (pole vault, 7-6) and Lizzie Lubold (javelin, 96-1).
Indiana also won all three relays, with Sarah Love, Mia Ciocca, McKenna Jordan and Gianna Bracken in the 3,200 (11:24.0). Welch, Ullman, Gabby Clark and Emma Levan in the 400 (53.92) and Clark, Love, Ciocca and Ashlynn Branan in the 1,600 (4:35.31).
The Indiana boys pulled out a 76-73 victory when Jacob Gill, Josh Saurer, Jon Berzonsky and Owen Putt closed out the meet with a win in the 1,600 relay in 3:38.93.
Individually, senior Josh Glaser led the way with three victories, taking the 110 hurdles (17.24), the 300 hurdles (47.04) and the triple jump (37-8¼).
Other individual winners were Putt (200, 23.68), Gill (400, 54.39), Joel Beckwith (1,600, 4:38.78), Saurer (pole vault, 11-6) and Greg Kenning (discus, 114-11).
The team of Putt, Will Berzonsky, Clayton Weaver and Seth Weaver teamed up to win the 3,200 relay in 9:18.
Indiana competes in the Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe on Friday.
Apollo-Ridge boys score victory
SPRING CHURCH — Six Apollo-Ridge athletes won individual events and the Vikings won two relays in an 85-61 win over Derry in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 7 boys’ track and field meet Tuesday.
Daniel Dunmire (800, 2 minutes, 15 seconds), Luke Fox (400, 1:00), Greg Klingensmith (shot put, 41-8½), Nick Curci (discus, 129-3), Keyvhan McCray (high jump, 5-3), Nick Cecchini (pole vault, 10-6) and Adam Sproat (javelin (118-1) won individual events. Fox, Jake Duriancik, Michael Fryer and Dunmire teamed up to win the 1,600 relay in 4:08, and Curci, Derek Baustert, Angelo Cicco and Jacob Mull teamed up to win the 400 relay in 47.7.
Derry’s Connor Quinlisk won four events, taking the 100 (11.5), 200 (23.1), long jump (18-5) and triple jump (39-3).
In the girls’ meet, Derry raced past Apollo-Ridge, 106-42. Jessica Ross won the pole vault (7-6) and Casey Weightman won the javelin (106-9) for the Vikings.
Apollo-Ridge visits Deer Lakes on Thursday.
Indiana wins girls’ lacrosse game
PITTSBURGH — Indiana beat Oakland Catholic, 14-9, in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ lacrosse game Monday at Chatham University.
Indiana led 6-5 at halftime and pulled away while scoring eight goals in the second half.
Gracie Agnello and Kennedi Kunkle each scored five goals for Indiana. Gia Spadafora added two, and Liv Kuzneski and Kyla Weaver each scored one.
Anna Butterbaugh made nine saves in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 7-5.
Indiana plays host to Winchester Thurston on Friday.