Indiana knocks off Punxsutawney
Indiana, coming off its first loss of the season, beat Punxsutawney, 9-3, in a non-league high school baseball game Saturday.
Punxsutawney scored three times to open the game, but Indiana answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning and two more in the second to take a lead it did not give up.
Steve Budash opened Indiana’s scoring with an RBI single, and Ben Ryan followed with a two-run triple that tied the game at 3.
Indiana took the lead in the second when Branden Kanick singled, stole second and third and scored on Zach Tortorella’s base hit. Gavin Homer followed with a sacrifice fly.
Indiana added two runs in each of the fourth and sixth innings. Ryan and Branden Yanity hit RBI singles in the fourth, and Lucas Connell drilled a two-run single in the sixth.
Garrison Dougherty, the second of four Indiana pitchers, picked up the win. He came on in the second and struck out three and walked two without surrendering a hit in three innings. Yanity, Hunter Martin and Budash followed with a scoreless inning.
Indiana finished with 10 hits. Ryan, Yanity and Kanick each had two.
Carter Savage drove in two runs for Punxsutawney (3-4).
Indiana (6-1-1) plays at North Catholic today.
INDIANA 9, PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Punxsutawney — 3
London 2-0-1-0, Tyger 3-1-1-0, Long 3-1-0-0, Stonebraker 2-0-1-0, Savage 3-0-1-2, Phillips 3-0-0-0, Hetrick 2-0-0-0, Henrette 2-0-0-0, Lott 1-1-0-0, Bennett 1-0-0-0, Falgout 1-0-0-0, Totals 23-3-4-2
Indiana — 9
G.Homer 2-2-0-1, Trusal 3-2-1-0, Budash 4-1-1-0, Ryan 3-1-2-3, Yanity 3-0-2-0m, Gonos 1-0-0-0, Connell 2-0-1-2, Dougherty 2-0-0-0, Truman 2-0-0-0, Kanick 2-1-2-0, Tortorella 2-1-1-0, Leon 1-0-0-0, Bizzaro 0-1-0-0, Totals 27-9-10-8
Punxsutawney 300 000 0 — 3 4 5
Indiana 320 202 x — 9 10 1
3B — Ryan. W Dougherty 3 K, 2 BB. L — Sikora 4 K, 1 BB.
Indiana wins
junior varsity game
Mike Dolan hit a three-run home run to break a 16-16 tie and propel Indiana to a 24-16 win over Punxsutawney in a junior varsity baseball game Saturday.
Dolan finished 3-for-4 with five RBIs. He also stroked a two-run double.
Landon Kodman picked up the win, pitching three scoreless and hitless innings.
Nick Love, Hunter Martin and Kodman each had multiple hits for Indiana.
Indiana rolls in
travel soccer match
The Indiana Area Soccer Boosters U18 Blackhawks defeated Laurel Highlands, 10-0, in a boys’ travel soccer match over the weekend.
Isaac Myers and Ethan Shearer each scored three goals and handed out an assist for Indiana. Josh Glaser added two goals and two assists. Lee Rosenberger and Elliot Score each had a goal. Vince Belice recorded three assists, and Tim Hauge had one.
Ethan Kutz and Aaron McKelvy shared goalkeeping duties.