Kovacik Insurance shuts out Punxsutawney
BLAIRSVILLE — Kovacik Insurance cruised past Punxsutawney Post 62, 11-0, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Friday.
Kovacik Insurance (11-8) nursed a 4-0 lead until scoring seven times over the fourth and fifth innings to enforce the 10-run mercy rule.
The Giants’ Sam Yanits and Jacob Gillin each smacked three hits, with Gillin driving in three runs and Yanits pushing across one. Niko Vadala cranked out two hits and drove in three runs, and Gavin Burkhart finished with two hits and an RBI. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni stroked a hit and drove in two runs.
Hunter Riggle pitched four innings and picked up the win. Yanits pitched the final inning of the three-hit shutout.
Parker Stahlman had two hits for Punxsutawney.
Armstrong tops Marion Center in eight innings
KITTANNING — Armstrong scored in the eighth inning to beat Marion Center, 5-4, in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Friday.
Armstrong started the extra inning with a runner on second. He stole third and scored on an error on the play.
Brayden Wright and Ryan Waugaman each had two hits for Armstrong (14-5). Nick Kinter had the only RBI.
Nick Pacconi had two hits, including a double, for Marion Center. Alex Stewart drove in two runs, and Braden Reichenbach doubled.
Wright picked up the win in relief of Waugman, who went the first seven innings, striking out six and walking four. Wright got strikeouts for two of three outs in the eighth.
S&T Bank spoils Young Township’s comeback
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney S&T Bank scored three runs in the seventh inning to spoil Young Township’s rally and pull out a 15-12 win in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Friday.
Young Township outscored S&T Bank 9-3 over the fifth and sixth inning to forge a tie at 12 apiece.
Don Bender, Justin Miller, Alex Shumaker and Luke Miller each banged out a pair of hits for S&T Bank (12-6). Shumaker and Miller split six RBIs, and Miller, Coy Martino and Austin Fisher also split six.
Braden Talmadge went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Young Township. Karter Schrock had two hits and four RBIs. Max Long chipped in two hits, including a double, and had two RBIs, and Colin Saxion finished with a couple hits, one of which was a double. Dom Speal had two RBIs.
Martino pitched the last two innings and picked up the win.
Renegades beat Derry, improve to 14-4
WEST LEBANON — West Lebanon beat Derry, 8-2, in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Friday.
Blake Fairman struck out six and walked three in posting the win.
Brice Laurenti cranked out two hits, Ethan Prugh smacked a two-run double, and Kody Templeton and Dustin Coleman each had two RBIs. Brandon Gaston also doubled.
The Renegades improved to 14-4 with two games remaining. They play at Kiski on Saturday.