Top seed knocks out Marion Center
SIDMAN — Top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle broke away from Marion Center in the second quarter and cruised past the Stingers, 71-40, in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs Thursday.
The Marauders (13-3) led 13-7 after the first quarter and outscored Marion Center 25-7 in the second. Marion Center committed 14 of its 23 turnovers in the first half.
Patrick Haigh, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, led Bishop Guilfoyle with 25 points. Alex Wood added 11.
Conner Fairman scored 12 points for Marion Center. Justin Peterson added nine. Vitalijs Petrof pulled down 11 rebounds.
Marion Center closed the season at 10-10 after qualifying for the Heritage Conference and District 6 playoffs.
Apollo-Ridge exits WPIAL playoffs
FOX CHAPEL — Apollo-Ridge lost for the third time this season to Shady Side Academy, falling 55-46 and exiting the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ basketball playoffs Thursday at Fox Chapel High School.
Apollo-Ridge (10-6) lost to the Bulldogs (14-2) in two Section 3 meetings this season.
This one turned out the same with third-seeded Shady Side Academy limiting 14th-seeded Apollo-Ridge to five 3-point field goals and 29 points going into the fourth quarter.
Apollo-Ridge’s Jake Fello (19 points), Klay Fitzroy (15) and Keighton Reese (12) accounted for all of Apollo-Ridge’s scoring. Fello scored 13 in the fist half, and Fitzroy did all his scoring in the second half.
Alex Kramer came off the bench to score 12 points and add 10 rebounds for Shady Side Academy, and Thompson Lau and Eli Teslovich added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Apollo-Ridge trailed 25-21 at halftime, and a jumper from Fitzroy early in the third cut the deficit to two.
Shady Side Academy followed with a 10-1 run and led 35-24 with 3:11 left in the third. Apollo-Ridge pulled no closer than seven.
Calvary Baptist sweeps three games
BUTLER — Calvary Baptist won three games in the Butler Christian Academy Invitational on Thursday and claimed the top seed going into today’s championship round.
Calvary Baptist beat Spring Ridge, of Conneaut, Ohio, 47-29; Williamsport Christian, 53-26; and Bible Baptist of York, 30-26.
Noah Meckley totaled 53 points in three games that were played with six-minute quarters. Joe Shank had a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 steals and also had seven assists against South Ridge. Brennan Michael scored a career-high 18 points against Williamsport Christian.
Calvary Baptist was playing Williamsport Christian, the fourth seed, in today’s semifinals.