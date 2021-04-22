IUP’s Mikesell wins second PSAC title
YORK — For the second straight day, IUP freshman Luke Mikesell became a conference champion.
Mikesell won the 500-yard freestyle Thursday at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Swimming Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s championships has a different look with the men’s teams competing on the first two days while the women swim on days three and four. All events during the week are timed finals with no prelim heats.
Thursday was the final day for men’s competition as the Crimson Hawks finished the championships in fourth place with 433 points. Bloomsburg won the title with 945 points while Shippensburg (560) was second and Gannon (497) was third. Clarion (354) and Edinboro (251) followed IUP in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Mikesell’s 500 free title came in the first event of the first session of the day when he posted a time of 4 mnutes, 26.91 section. The time was just 0.02 seconds away from breaking the meet record of 4:26.89 held by West Chester’s Victor Polyakov (2016).
Mikesell also finished second in the evening’s 100 freestyle with a time of 45.25, wrapping up his first conference championships with two individual wins and two individual second-place finishes.
Mikesell played a part in IUP’s second-place 800 freestyle relay finish to wrap up the morning session. His performance in the second leg of the relay helped the Hawks leap three other squads and finish with a time of 6:52.66.
David McLean and Shane Scudder each posted a fourth-place finish in their respective events. McLean finished with a 1:56.31 in the 200 butterfly and Scudder swam a 16:42.78 in the 1,650 freestyle.
The women will compete today and Saturday.
West Shamokin moves to 5-0 in volleyball
DuBOIS — West Shamokin improved to 5-0 in the Mid-State League, defeating DuBois, 25-13, 25-11, 25-14, in a high school boys’ volleyball match Thursday.
Eric Spencer led the Wolves with 24 assists and four aces. Luke Palmo had four aces and five digs, Evan Cornish recorded 12 kills and five digs and Ezra Oesterling tallied six digs.
West Shamokin plays at Bishop Guilfoyle on Tuesday.
Apollo-Ridge falls in meet
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo-Ridge dropped both ends of a WPIAL Class 2A Section 7 track and field meet to Burrell on Thursday.
Burrell scored a narrow 76-72 victory in the boys’ meet and ran away with a 101.5-37.5 win in the girls’ meet.
See the first-place winners in the Local Scoreboard section.
Bowman wins billiards title
Scott Bowman won the championship in the Indiana County Pool League’s 14.1 Continuous Straight division.
In the first round, Scott Bowman defeated Homer Van Doren, 100-91, and Mike Bertolino defeated Bobby Bowman, 100-97.
In the second round, Ted Gordish defeated Mike Bertolino, 100-62, and Scott Bowman defeated Mark Backus, 100-88.
In the championship game, Scott Bowman defeated Ted Gordish, 100-72.