S&T Bank holds off Kovacik Insurance
BLAIRSVILLE — S&T Bank held off Kovacik Insurance in a one-run game to take a 7-6 victory in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
The game was tied 3-all heading into the top of the seventh inning when S&T brought four runners home to grab a 7-3 lead. Kovacik scored three in the bottom half of the inning.
S&T Bank had three hits — singles by Donny Bender, Landon Temchulla and Alex Shumaker — and took advantage of seven walks and five errors. Nick Motter and Parker Stahlman had two RBIs apiece.
Kovacik tallied nine hits, including three doubles. Sam Yanits, Niko Vadala and Zeke Doak each singled and doubled. Doak drove in two runs, and Vadala scored three runs.
Bender fanned nine, walked three and gave up one earned run in 61/3 innings.
Chase Stuchal allowed three earned runs in two innings of relief. Vadala struck out nine in the start.
S&T BANK 7, KOVACIK INSURANCE 6
S&T Bank 100 110 4 — 7 3 5
Kovacik Insurance 001 020 3 — 6 9 5
2B — Yanits (K), Vadala (K), Doak (K). W — Bender 9 K, 3 BB. L — Stuchal 1 K, 3 BB.
S.W. Jack tops Walbeck Insurance
HOMER CITY — S.W. Jack jumped on Walbeck Insurance early and often in an 11-5 win in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Thursday.
Tristan Redinger’s RBI double kicked off scoring for the Drillers in a two-run first inning. S.W. Jack got a single by Landon Kodman and a double by Derek Miller in a five-run second before adding four runs over the next three innings.
Caden Force doubled and Quinn Lipniskis tripled. Miller tallied three RBIs, and Redinger scored three runs.
Walbeck Insurance scored twice in each of the fourth and fifth innings and tacked on one more in the sixth.
Reese Wagner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Walbeck, while Ethan Roser stroked an RBI double.
Ryan Okopal posted the win for the Drillers, striking out nine and allowing three hits and four runs in 42/3 innings. Redinger and Force combined for four strikeouts in relief.
S.W. JACK 11, WALBECK INSURANCE 5
S.W. Jack 251 120 0 — 11 7 0
Walbeck Insurance 000 221 0 — 5 5 5
2B — Miller (SW), Force (SW), Redinger (SW), Roser (W). 3B — Lipniskis (SW). W — Okopal 9 K, 5 BB. L — Rado 2 K, 3 BB.
Apollo wins in
unusual fashion
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo rallied from a seven-run deficit in the seventh inning and plated the winning run in unusual fashion in the ninth in a 12-11 win over New Kensington in an Indiana County League baseball game Thursday.
Trailing 11-4 going into its last at-bat, Apollo forged a tie to force extra innings. Apollo won it in the ninth without the benefit of a hit. Garret Polka reached on an error and scored on a three-base error when a pickoff attempt at first base sailed down the right field line.
Each team cranked out 16 hits. Reise Matson led Apollo by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs. Matt Glasspool and Polka each had three hits and two RBIs, and Jake Stackiewicz banked out a pair of hits and knocked in two runs. Noah Oddis chipped in two hits, and Logan Bonnoni and Grant Miller had RBIs. Neil McDermott doubled.
Miller picked up the win in relief of Bonnoni. Miller pitched four innings, allowed two earned runs and seven hits, struck out five and did not issue a walk.
Shawn Demharter doubled and hit a two-run home run for New Kensington.
Apollo (7-11) plays Bob’s Pizza on Tuesday at the White Township Recreation Complex.