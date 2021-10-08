United sweeps cross country meet
KENWOOD — United scored a sweep over Penns Manor and Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference cross country dual meet Wednesday.
Purchase Line’s Aaron Wright won the boys’ race in 19 minutes, 1 second, but United took five spots in the top 10 for the team victory. The Lions topped Penns Manor, 17-38, and Purchase Line, 20-35. Purchase Line edged Penns Manor, 26-29.
Coltan Henning (19:07), Garin Fischer (21:13), Dallas Pearce (21:23) and Hudson Ludwig (21:31) finished second through fifth, respectively, to fuel United’s team win. Steven Oleksa (22:38) came in eighth.
Penns Manor’s Cole Jarvie (21:57), and Jonathan Chilenski (22:35) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, and Isaac Barnhart (25:02) was 10th.
Purchase Line’s Toby Smarsh (24:45) finished ninth.
In tight girls’ races, United topped Penns Manor, 25-32, and Purchase Line, 24-32, and Purchase Line edged Penns Manor, 27-28.
Penns Manor’s Alaina Grondin won the race in 23:57. Savannah Orner (24:20) was third and Kyleigh Coy (27:56) seventh.
Paiton Steiner (24:07) paced United in second place, and McKenna Muir (25:41), Melina Fry (26:45) and Sierra Oleksa (27:39) were fifth, seventh and ninth, respectively.
Mikeayla Ryen (24:46) led Purchase Line in fourth place. Stella Murdock (25:42) was sixth and Leeah Peles (27:30) eighth.
All three teams compete in the Indiana County Championships on Thursday at IUP’s South Campus course.
In the junior high meet, United won the boys’ races, 19-44 over Penns Manor and 26-33 over Purchase Line. Purchase Line scored an 8-13 win over Penns Manor.
United’s Matt Beaver (10:16), Purchase Line’s Wyatt Sheredy (11:01) and Penns Manor’s Trevor Cameron finished 1-2-3, respectively.
United won the girls’ race over Purchase Line, 15-49. United took seven of the top eights spots, led by Olivia Henning (11:39) in first place, Hope Fisher (12:21) in second and Chloe Stiles (12:24) in third. Purchase Line’s Chloe Barkey (16:50) was seventh.
Apollo-Ridge girls score victory
APOLLO — Apollo-Ridge beat Riverview, 6-2, in a WPIAL Section 1-A girls’ soccer game Wednesday.
Sydney Durancik and Paige Crawford each scored two goals for Apollo-Ridge. Delaney Fitzroy and Mirabella Andree each scored once. Crawford handed out two assists, and Maggie Schuffert and Sophie Yard each had one.
Sydney McCray made four saves in goal.
Apollo-Ridge (7-2, 6-2 section) plays at Springdale (12-1) on Saturday. Springdale leads the section at 8-1, including a 3-1 win at Apollo-Ridge on Sept. 20.
Indiana, Marion Center win matches
McKEESPORT — Indiana defeated McKeesport, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Audrey Josephson and Emily Madey spurred the offense with 37 combined assists. Lizzy Lubold registered 10 kills with 10, three blocks and three aces. Lauren Brocious came up with seven digs.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Alex Ball had seven assists, six aces, and six digs, Ava Elliott had six blocks and two kills, Taylor Wood had three kills and three aces, Brynlee Schawl had three aces and Addie Stossel had six digs.
- NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Marion Center topped Northern Cambria, 25-21, 20-25, 17-25, 23-25, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday. No other details were available.
Red Line Club slates fundraiser
The Red Line Club, the boosters organization for Indiana High School hockey, will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Eagles Club.
Tickets are $20 to name a horse and have a chance to win your money back or $10 for general admission.
For tickets or information, contact Beth Kobak at (724) 388-2374 or check the group’s Facebook page.