S.W. Jack splits
pair of games
S.W. Jack rebounded from Monday’s loss to S&T Bank with a 7-3 win over Armstrong in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Tuesday.
S.W. Jack took control by erasing a 2-1 deficit during a four-run third inning for a 5-2 lead. The Drillers tacked on a run in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Rocco Cosentino, Tristan Redinger and Landon Kodman each cranked out two hits apiece for S.W. Jack. Redinger, Derek Miller, Kodman and Ryan Okopal each drove in a run. Okopal and Redinger each stroked a double.
Jon Cribbs posted the win, going all six innings, scattering eight hits and allowing three runs. He struck out two and walked one.
On Monday, a three-run second inning pushed S&T Bank past S.W. Jack, 4-2. S&T scored on four hits and took advantage of four errors.
Donny Bender and Landon Temchulla each doubled for S&T Bank.
S.W. Jack stroked seven hits and posted a run in the third and sixth innings. Mason Raglani and Trevor Smith had two hits apiece, while Mark Collinger doubled.
Coy Martino allowed four hits and no earned runs and fanned eight batters in five innings to post the win.
Okopal took the loss.
Walbeck Insurance rallies past Kovacik
HOMER CITY — Walbeck Insurance rallied for an eight-run third inning in a 10-7 come-from-behind victory over Kovacik Insurance in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Monday.
Avery Foreman racked up three RBIs on a double and single. Nash Budner singled twice, and Brayden Rado doubled.
Sam Yantis was Kovacik’s only multi-hit batter with two singles. Caden Vresilovic posted two RBIs.
Matthew Zerfoss allowed two earned runs and two hits in five innings pitched for the win. Cole Stuchal gave up five earned runs in 21/3 innings in the loss.
Walbeck Insurance visits Punxsutawney today.
Homer City falls to Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Homer City forged a 4-4 tie with a four-run fifth inning, but Mount Pleasant regained the lead in the bottom of the inning and held on for a 6-4 win over the Bearcats in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Tuesday.
Homer City gave up four runs in the first three innings before staging its comeback. Mount Pleasant answered with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Adam Cowburn doubled for one of his two hits and drove in two runs for Homer City. Caleb Palmer also knocked in a run, and Alex Bauer stroked two hits. Cody Housholder also doubled.
Jonah Arone and Bauer evenly split six inning on the mound. Bauer suffered the loss. They combined for six strikeouts and three walks.
Homer City (3-12) plays host to Derry for a doubleheader today.