Wildcats, Devils win Optimist games
Homer-Center and Central Cambria won on the opening night of the Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Basketball Tournament at Indiana High School on Monday.
Homer-Center opened the action with a 52-38 win over Purchase Line. Casey Harper scored 15 points, Austin Zenisek had 13, Angelo Alexander chipped in 11 and Michael Krejocic added 10.
Andrew Smith led Purchase Line with 14 points.
In the second game, Central Cambria edged Northern Cambria, 46-42.
Brady Snyder led Central Cambria with 18 points. Northern Cambria’s Ty Dumm scored a game-high 18 points, and Peyton Myers finished with 14.
Homer-Center advanced to the quarterfinals to face River Valley at 8:15 p.m. this evening. In this evening’s other game, United takes on Indiana at 7 p.m.
Central Cambria advanced to the quarterfinals against Penns Manor on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday’s first game features West Shamokin against Marion Center at 7 p.m.
The semifinals are set for Thursday at 7 and 8:15 p.m.
The championship game is Saturday at 2 p.m. followed by girls’ and boys’ all-star games, which are scheduled to tip off at 3:30 and 5 p.m.
Indiana splits
season openers
Indiana’s track and field teams split their season-opening meets with Armstrong and Punxsutawney on Friday.
The boys beat Armstrong, 81-68, and lost to Punxsutawney, 96-53.
Stanford Webb, a freshman, won three events for Indiana, taking the long jump (18 feet, 8 inches), the triple jump (36-4) and the high jump (5-6).
Charlie Weber won the pole vault (12-6), and Owen Putt won the 400 meters (53.6 seconds).
The 4x400 relay team of Putt, Will Berzonsky, Jon Berzonsky and Jacob Gill won with a time of 3:44.3.
The Indiana girls split in reverse fashion, beating Punxsutawney, 81-68, and falling to Armstrong, 79-71.
Lizzy Lubold, a senior, won the triple jump (31-4¾) and the javelin (112-9). Brenna Nutter took the pole vault (8-0), Katie Kovalchick won the discus (85-4) and Abbie Huey claimed the 400 (1:00.4)
The 4x800 relay team of Bella Antonacci, Rachel Gill, Emmy Davis and Eve Kuzneski won with a time of 10:54.
Indiana travels to Hempfield today.
Indiana girls top Latrobe in opener
LATROBE — Indiana defeated Latrobe, 14-8, in a WPIAL non-section girls’ lacrosse match Saturday.
Gianna Brody and Kennedi Kunkle scored four goals apiece to power Indiana. Kyla Weaver and Kate Lehman each scored three goals.
Addie Lockard and Mia Ciocca each had two ground balls on defense, and Anna Buterbaugh stopped 10 shots on goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 8-3. Tess Kuzneski scored three goals and Ava Thomas stopped two shots in goal.
Homer City to hold Youth Legion tryouts
HOMER CITY — The Homer City Bears will be hold tryouts for Indiana County Youth Legion baseball on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the boosters complex.
Players born in 2006 through 2009 and who reside in the Homer-Center School District or Brush Valley, Buffington or East Wheatfield townships are eligible.
For information, contact Jason Rado at (724) 388-6278.