Northern Cambria, Saltsburg claim titles
Northern Cambria won the boys’ dual-meet title and Saltsburg won the girls’ in Heritage Conference track and field meets Wednesday.
Northern Cambria swept Purchase Line and Saltsburg to wrap up the boys’ title, and Saltsburg swept Northern Cambria and Purchase Line to claim the girls’ crown.
In another meet, Homer-Center’s boys and girls swept past Marion Center and Penns Manor.
First-place winners are listed in the Local Scoreboard section below.
Heritage Conference teams, with the exception of Northern Cambria, compete in the Indiana County Meet on Saturday at Marion Center. Indiana and Apollo-Ridge also are participating.
Heritage names all-conference teams
The Heritage Conference announced its all-conference teams for winter sports.
The conference recognizes individuals who qualified for PIAA individual championships or were selected by their school. Each school set its own criteria for selection.
Wrestling: Max Clevenger, United; and Marvin Beatty, Gavin Stewart and Camden Stewart, Marion Center; and Cole Stuchal, Blairsville.
Boys’ basketball: Austin Kovalcik, United; Ryan Sardone, Homer-Center; Matt Sedlock, Northern Cambria; Dimitri Lieb, Penns Manor; Tristan Roessler, Saltsburg; Conner Fairman, Marion Center; Ashton Perfetti, Blairsville; Mello Sanchez, Purchase Line; and Jack McCullough and Trevor Smulik, West Shamokin.
Girls’ basketball: Maizee Fry, United; Lydia Miller, Marion Center; Kassidy Smith and Anna Peterman, Penns Manor; Ella Miller, Northern Cambria; Macy Sardone and Marlee Kochman, Homer-Center; Abbigail Dickie, Saltsburg; Lexi Risinger, Blairsville; Madison Scalese, Purchase Line; and Sophie Fusaro, West Shamokin.
Cheerleading: Emily Willard, Marion Center; Kirstin Smith, Saltsburg; Katie Duckworth, United; Haley Farabaugh, Blairsville; Hailey Hughes, Purchase Line; Audrey Johns, Penns Manor; Machaela Rankin, West Shamokin; Lakin Baker, Northern Cambria; and Emily Taylor, Homer-Center.
Indiana boys drop lacrosse game
Hampton topped Indiana, 9-6, in WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 boys’ lacrosse game Tuesday.
Indiana forged a 1-1 tie early and trailed 4-3 at halftime.
Zak Wood scored three goals, Carter Lychalk had two and Adam Ball chipped in one for Indiana.
Ian Steele made seven saves in goal.
Indiana (6-4) plays host to Freeport on Thursday.