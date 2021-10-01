Marion Center extends streak to 75
MARION CENTER — Marion Center raced to its 75th straight dual-meet victory, topping Penns Manor and West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference cross country meet at Marion Center Community Park on Wednesday.
The Stingers reached the milestone with a 17-45 win over Penns Manor and a 15-50 win over West Shamokin.
Lydia Miller led the way to the finish line in 21 minutes, 44 seconds.
The Stingers took six more sports in the top 10, with Reagan Ryen (22:06), taking second, Lilly Ryer (22:15) third, Mikayla Gatskie fifth (23:07), Brynnley Haggerty (23:08) sixth, Maggie Hood (23:10) seventh and Claire Hood (24:57) ninth.
Penns Manor’s Alaina Grondin (22:47) finish fourth and Savanna Orner (23:22) eighth, and West Shamokin’s Riley Schrecengost (25:19) finished 10th.
Marion Center, which ran its record to 5-0, started the streak in 2010. The Stingers face River Valley and Cambria Heights next week.
In the boys’ race, Marion Center extended its winning streak to 45 with a victory over Penns Manor.
Marion Center took six spots in the top 10, with Tim Barrett leading the way in 19:01, one second ahead of teammate Dillon Green.
The Marion Center duo was followed by JJ Ferraro (21:02) in fourth, Julian Sandoval (21:03) in fifth, Rayden Long (22:49) in eighth and Liam LaVan (26:43) in ninth.
Penns Manor’s Cole Jarvie (20:36) was third, John Chlonsky (22:21) sixth and Aaron Lowman (10th).
West Shamokin’s Jace Parks (22:38) finished in seventh place.
In the junior high meet, Penns Manor’s Trevor Cameron won the boys’ race in 12:08, and Marion Center’s Brooke Slade took the girls’ race in 13:09.
Colts-Wolves football game called off
NuMINE — Northern Cambria’s football game at West Shamokin scheduled for tonight has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Colts’ program.
West Shamokin was unable to fill the date on a last-minute basis, according to Phil Parks, the Wolves’ director of athletics.
The game goes down as a forfeit in West Shamokin’s favor.
The Wolves forfeited a game to River Valley in the second week of the season due to COVID issues in their program.
Indiana wins volleyball match
Indiana shot past Franklin Regional, 3-1, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Emily Madey spurred the offense with 30 assists and the defense with 10 digs and four blocks. Abbie Huey turned in eight kills, three aces, 10 digs and three blocks, and Peyton Ream registered eight kills.
Lizzy Lubold was strong at the net with seven kills and nine blocks, Maycie Lorelli racked up six kills and six blocks, and Katie Kovalchick had four kills and six blocks. Lily Cunningham and Lauren Brocious had 14 digs and 13 digs, respectively.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity match, 2-0. Alex Ball had 12 assists, Kovalchick had three kills, Addie Stossel had seven digs. Lorelli and Kayla Leon combined for seven kills.
- BLAIRSVILLE — Northern Cambria topped River Valley, 25-23, 25-14, 25-20, in a Heritage Conference match.
No other details were available.
Red Line Club slates fundraiser
The Red Line Club, the boosters organization for Indiana High School hockey, will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Eagles Club.
Tickets are $20 to name a horse and have a chance to win your money back or $10 for general admission.
For tickets or information, contact Beth Kobak at (724) 388-2374 or check the group’s Facebook page.