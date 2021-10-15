Moore turns in strong performance at Boston
Bill Moore, a Blairsville High School graduate who now resides in Latrobe, placed in the top 10 percent of runners in the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Moore placed 222nd among 20,000 runners with a time of 2 hours, 37 minutes and 51 seconds. It was only his third marathon. He qualified for the Boston Marathon by posting a time of 2:31 in a third-place finish at the Myrtle Beach Marathon.
He was the 198th male to finish and placed 184th in the 18 to 39 age division.
Indiana cruises in junior high game
Indiana beat East Allegheny, 42-14, in a junior high football game Thursday.
Levi Porter scored on runs covering on 1, 42 and 9 yards. Jackson Albert scored on a 55-yard run and a 70-yard kickoff return. Tyler Rifendifer scored the other touchdown on a 1-yard run. Michael Zimmerman and Rifendifer each ran for two-point conversions.
Defensively, Darius Webb and Zimmerman each recorded a sack.
Indiana (4-1) plays at Elizabeth Forward on Tuesday.
IJHS sweeps county titles
Indiana’s Kaiden Branan and Addison Fry each finished second individually and led the way to the team title at the Indiana County Meet junior high championships at IUP on Thursday.
Branan led the Indiana boys and finished in 11 minutes, 51 seconds. He was followed by Mason Musser and Madden McCabe.
Fry posted a time of 13:13. She was followed by Emily Ferraro and Kaylee Onder.
Indiana shoots past Penn Hills
PENN HILLS — Indiana shot past Penn Hills, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Emily Madey set up the offense with 21 assists and added eight digs. Audrey Josephson handed out 13 assists and had three digs. Abbie Huey and Maycie Lorelli each racked up 11 kills, and Mia Ciocca had eight kills and six digs. Lizzy Lubold chipped in 10 digs, four kills and three blocks, and Alex Ball and Julia Runge tallied 10 digs and 9 digs, respectively.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Ball had 13 assists and six aces, Addie Stossel had six aces and five digs, Taylor Wood had five kills and three aces and Kayla Leon had four kills.
- LIGONIER — South Allegheny defeated Ligonier Valley, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Ligonier Valley’s Haley Stormer had seven kills and five service points, and Lizzy Crissman had four kills and two blocks. Abby Tutino and Alexa Garfing each had five service points (1 ace each). Saylor Clus had seven assists.
South Allegheny won the junior varsity match, 25-19, 19-25, 15-10. Morgan Smith had 11 service points.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Yough in its Pink Out match on Monday.
- NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria defeated Penns Manor, 25-10, 25-12, 25-18, in a Heritage Conference girls; volleyball match Thursday.
No other details were available.
Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 31. A review of nominations and a vote for the next class will be conducted by the Hall of Fame board of directors in November.
In order to qualify for election, an individual must have brought lasting fame and recognition through his or her contributions in athletics while participating with an Indiana County-based sports organization or be a native of the county who was a member of an organization based outside the county.
Also eligible are those who have brought similar recognition to the county through contributions to sports in general, in managerial, promotional or other influential capacities. Candidates must have either been retired from the sport or position a minimum of three years, been in the sport or position for 25 years, reached the age of 55 or been deceased at least one year.
Only Hall of Fame members may nominate individuals to be considered for induction. Membership dues are $10 annually or $100 for a lifetime. To join, send dues to Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, PO Box 823, Indiana, PA 15701.
For information or a nomination form, contact Tony Coccagna, sports editor at The Indiana Gazette, at (724) 840-4056 or email tonyc1979@gmail.com; or visit indianacountysportshall.com.