Homer-Center exits
in PIAA battle
COCHRANTOWN — The Homer-Center Wildcats couldn’t complete the comeback and fell to District 10 champion Cochranton in five sets, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14, 15-4, in the first round of the PIAA Class 1A girls’ volleyball playoffs Tuesday night.
The Cardinals took a commanding two-set lead before the Wildcats swung momentum in their direction by outbattling Cochranton with Gabi Page’s six-point service run allowing Homer-Center to come from behind to take the set victory.
Homer-Center, the Heritage Conference champion and District 6 runner-up, immediately took control in the fourth set as Macy Sardone gave the Wildcats a 10-0 lead and ultimately the set to tie the match at 2-2. Any energy the Wildcats’ acquired from the comeback fizzled out in the fifth and final set that saw Cochranton dominate Homer-Center, 15-4.
Homer-Center’s appearance in the PIAA tournament was its first in school history, and the Wildcats ended their season at 15-3.
Cochranton will take on WPIAL champion Bishop Canevin in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
IJHS girls run
record to 11-0
Indiana ran its record to 11-0 with a 34-16 win over Hempfield in an eighth-grade girls’ basketball game Monday.
Jayla Peterson scored 10 points and Laken Kugler and Sophia Scardina combined for 15 for Indiana.
Indiana eked out a 22-20 win in the seventh-grade game and improved to 5-4. Sophiana Sidikou and Kaylee Cass scored seven points apiece and Allison Lichtenfels added six.
Indiana plays at Plum today.