West Shamokin tops River Valley
BLAIRSVILLE — West Shamokin outshot River Valley, 217-230, at Chestnut Ridge in a Heritage Conference boys’ golf match Tuesday.
Juniors Sean McCullough and Tyler Geist led the Wolves and shared the medalist honor, each with a 39. They were followed by Gunnar Shoop with a 45 and Travis Johns and Logan Geist, each with a 47.
Senior Braden Staats led the Panthers with a 44. Carson McCully followed with a 45, Cameron Reaugh with a 46, Rocco Bartolini with a 47 and Dom Bartolini with a 48.
The victory puts West Shamokin at 1-1 on the season, and River Valley drops to 0-2.
West Shamokin welcomes Kiski Area today, and River Valley plays host to Homer-Center on Thursday.
Penn-Trafford defeats Indiana
EXPORT — Penn-Trafford defeated Indiana, 182-202, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match at Manor Valley Golf Club on Tuesday.
The Warriors (1-0) shot a team record of 182. Nick Turowski led the way with an individual record of 7-under-par 29 in a round that included six straight birdies. Turowski was followed by Chase Crissman with a 34, Colt Kaminski with a 38, David Newsom with a 39, Jackson Kerrigan with a 42 and Brady Mastine with a 43.
Indiana was led by Alex Holuta with a 38. He was followed by Harrison Martineau with a 39, Trevor Todd with a 40, Adam Cowburn with a 42, Gabe Nettleton with a 43 and Michael Lubold with a 51.
Indiana (1-1) welcomes Norwin on Thursday.
Bowman’s scores win over Bob’s
Bowman Land Surveying defeated Bob’s Pizza, 7-3, in an Indiana Over-40 League baseball game Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Bob’s scored all three runs in the first inning, and Bowman’s came back with three runs in the second and three in the fourth.
Mark Matko hit a home run for Bowman’s and went 2-for-3. He also pitched the final inning. Jeff Miele also went 2-for-3.
Scott Bowman picked up the win.
Hoodlebug 5K set for Sept. 12
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct the Hoodlebug 5K Run and Fun Walk on Sunday, Sept. 12.
Race-day registration opens at 3 p.m., and the race starts at 4:30. Race applications can be downloaded at www. indianaroadrunners.com or can be picked up at Melissa’s Shear Magic, 1 S. Main St., Homer City. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Hoodlebug 5K.”
For information, contact John Swauger at (412) 289-6299 or jswauger@comcast.net.
- The Indiana Road Runners Club will be conducting the 42nd Fool’s Run 10K and 5K on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
Race-day registration opens at Saylor Park at 8 a.m. The 10K race begins at 10 a.m. followed by the 5K at 10:15. Runners and walkers are welcome.
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit www.indiana roadrunners.com to download a race application or to register online.
For information, contact Marilyn Gregory at (814) 749-8556 or marathonauctions@gmail.com.