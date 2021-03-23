Indiana drops tennis opener
NEW KENSINGTON — Indiana returned to the tennis courts for the first time since last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and suffered a 5-0 loss to Valley in a WPIAL Section 3-AA match Monday.
“Not a single player from Indiana had ever even been to the Valley High School courts,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said, “and the lack of experience showed.”
Indiana plays host to Knoch on Wednesday.
“The nice weather certainly has helped with scheduling practices, and I’ve been pretty happy with what we have accomplished during that time,” Palko said. “However, match play tends to be a different ballgame, and we have a long way to go if we want to be a competitive team.”
Archery teams advance
CLYMER — Four teams advanced in the opening round of the RC Indoor Archery Winter Technohunt League playoffs.
Make A Wish defeated Rack em Up; Just the Tip defeated Shooting Deer Drinking Beer; The Lost & Found defeated Is E Down; Vital Idols defeated Whack em & Stack em; Short Shafts defeated Can’t Find Blood; Deez Nuts defeated Take 8; Gigs Guiding defeated Bucked Up; and Gut Busters defeated Hollar Boyz.
Swatsworth scores ace
Matthew Swatsworth had a hole-in-one on Wednesday at Meadow Lane Golf Course.
He aced No. 17, which was playing at 155 yards.
Zach Schultz witnessed the shot.