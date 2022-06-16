Marion Center goes on another romp
Marion Center closed a stretch in which it outscored its Indiana County Youth Legion baseball opponents 40, ending the onlaught with Wedneday’s 14-0 romp over Walbeck Insurance.
Marion Center cranked out 10 hits and scored in every inning of a game shortened to 4½ innings due to the mercy rule.
Cam Rising went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored for Marion Center. Carter Smith had two hits, including a double, and drive in a run.
Kayden Detwiler posted the win, pitching the first 22/3 innings and allowing two hits. J.J. Ferraro pitched the last 21/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Marion Center (8-3) visits Young Township on Wednesday. Walbeck Insurance welcomes S&T Bank today.
S.W. Jack pounds out wins over Punxs’y
S.W. Jack scored in every inning and Luke Rowe pitched a three-hitter in a 17-1 win over Punxsutawney Post 62 in an Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Tuesday.
The Drillers played host to Punxsutawney on Wednesday and came away with an 8-2 win.
On Tuesday, S.W. Jack cranked out 15 hits and drew 13 walks, and Punxsutawney committed five errors.
Trevor Smith stroked two hits and drove in four runs, and Derek Miller banged out three hits and drove in three runs. Jon Cribbs and Ryan Okopal each had three hits and combined for three RBIs.
Rowe struck out four and walked two in a game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
On Wednesday, the Drillers struck for six runs in the second inning to back a trio of pitchers who combined on a one-hitter. Okopal started and got the win and was followed by Mark Collinger and Landon Kodman.
Kodman and Miller helped the cause by smacking home runs. Miller also doubled and finished with three RBIs. Caden Force had two hits and drove in a run.
The Drillers did not commit an error in the field after they had three in the previous game.
S.W. Jack plays at Kovacik Insurance on Monday, and Punxsutawney and S&T Bank also play Monday.