Indiana’s Martineau tops sectional field
Indiana’s Harrison Martineau topped the field on his home course, shooting a 2-under-par 71 in the WPIAL Section 1-AAA Qualifier golf tournament at the Indiana Country Club on Tuesday.
Martineau, a sophomore, shot a 35 on the front nine on the strength of two eagles and a 34 on the back to lead a field of 42 players. He was one of two players to shoot under par and one of two Indiana players to advance to the WPIAL semifinals on Monday at Willowbrook Country Club in Apollo.
Indiana’s Trevor Todd, also a sophomore, shot a 76, four strokes better than the qualifying score and the third-best score in the field. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski, a sophomore, came in at 1-under-par 70.
Also advancing were Latrobe senior Owen Melle, who shot a 77; Hempfield senior Austin Corona, who carded a 79; and Penn-Trafford senior Chase Chrisman, who met the qualifying score of 80.
Indiana’s other four players failed to break 90.
Other teams participating were Greensburg Salem, Norwin and Armstrong.
The WPIAL individual championships are Oct. 5 at Nemacolin Country Club.
Ligonier Valley drops match
McKEESPORT — Ligonier Valley lost to South Allegheny, 25-16, 25-15, 25-19, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match.
Alexa Harding and Sarah Sheeder combined for 16 service points. Haley Stormer had six kills, and Lizzy Crissman matched her in kills and added four blocks. Saylor Clise had 10 assists.
South Allegheny won the junior varsity match, 25-6, 28-26.
Ligonier Valley (2-4, 2-3 section) plays host to Derry on Monday in a match that was originally scheduled for Tuesday.
Indiana loses junior high game
Indiana lost to Belle Vernon, 30-6, in a junior high football game Tuesday.
Levi Porter scored Indiana’s touchdown on a 67-yard run.
Indiana (1-1) plays host to Burrell on Thursday, Sept. 30.
United girls chalk up first win
ARMAGH — United topped Johnstown, 6-1, in a high school girls’ non-conference soccer match Tuesday.
United led 2-1 at half and tacked on four goals in the second to pull away.
Lauren Donelson led the charge, scoring three goals and handing out an assist. Gabbi Wirick scored twice, and Liberty Regan tacked on the other goal. Aleah Bevard handed out two assists.
Both teams were 0-4 entering the match.
Fool’s Run slated Saturday
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct the 42nd Fool’s Run 10K and 5K on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
Both races will be out and back on the Ghost Town Trail.
Race-day registration opens at Saylor Park at 8 a.m. The 10K race begins at 10 a.m. followed by the 5K at 10:15. Runners and walkers are welcome.
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit www.indiana roadrunners.com to download a race application or to register online. For information, contact Marilyn Gregory at (814) 749-8556 or marathonauctions@gmail.com.