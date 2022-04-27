Knoch completes sweep of Indiana
Indiana dropped the game and the two-game series with a 10-7 loss to Knoch in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA baseball game at home Tuesday.
The Indians held a 3-1 lead after one inning and were up 5-3 after five.
Knoch put together a seven-run sixth inning to take the 10-5 advantage. Indiana scored two runs in the seventh and had the bases loaded with one out but didn’t score again.
Gavin Homer went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Branden Yanity had two hits and two RBIs for Indiana.
Eli Sutton smacked two doubles for Knoch.
Anthony Grafton fanned five and pitched four innings for the win. Tim Birch took the loss.
Indiana (7-5) plays at Ambridge on Friday.
Northern Cambria moves to 5-1 in baseball
CLYMER — Northern Cambria put together its second mercy-rule win in a row with a 16-3 rout of Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
The Colts stacked up 12 hits and didn’t commit an error in the five-inning affair.
Josh Miller went 2-for-3 with a leadoff solo home run in the second inning and scored three runs. Ben Messina had two hits, including a for one of his three RBIs. Zack Taylor and Evan Wiewiora each had two RBIs.
The Comets scored their runs in the first inning. Kayden Detwiler stroked a two-run double, and Amin Lieb singled in Detwiler.
Owen Bougher got the win.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria (5-1) visits Cambria Heights, and Penns Manor (0-6) travels to Marion Center.
Colts win slugfest with West Shamokin
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Morgan Hassen’s three-run double pushed Northern Cambria past West Shamokin in a 14-12 slugfest between Heritage Conference softball teams Tuesday.
Hassen’s double came in a five-run sixth inning for the Colts, who came into the inning down 12-9 after leading 2-0 after three.
Half of the Colts’ 10 hits went for extra bases.
Laci Lanzendorfer had four RBIs on a home run and a double. Kenzie Formeck also homered and picked up two RBIs, while Jensen Wiewiora smacked a double. Hassen finished with five RBIs.
The Wolves also had five extra-base hits. Lily Jordan and Maddie McConnell each stroked a double and a home run for two RBIs apiece. Maria Young also had a double and tallied four RBIs on two hits.
Riley Myers got the win.
Northern Cambrian (5-2) visits undefeated Cambria Heights today, and West Shamokin (5-3) visits Purchase Line today.
Griffin follows perfect game with one-hitter
BRENTWOOD — A day after throwing a perfect game, Maddie Griffin tossed a one-hitter as Ligonier Valley shut out Brentwood, 9-0, in a WPIAL Section 2-AA softball game Tuesday.
Griffin struck out 17 in a complete game and earned two RBIs on a double.
The Rams’ Ruby Wallace hit two home runs and finished with three hits. Payton LaVale also homered, and Cheyenne Piper stroked a double.
Ligonier Valley (8-2) visits Steel Valley on Thursday.
Indiana splits with Greensburg Salem
Cadence Ullman won three events and Abbie Huey and Katie Kovalchick each won two to lead Indiana to a 92-58 win over Greensburg Salem in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls’ track and field meet Tuesday.
Ullman won the 400 meters in 1 minute, 3.1 seconds, the 100 in 12.7 and the high jump with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches. Huey won the 100 meters (12.7) and the 800 (2:31.8), and Kovalchick picked up wins in the shot put (29-5) and discus (84-8).
Other individual winners were Brenna Nutter in the pole vault (8-0), Lizzy Lubold in the javelin (109-10) and Kate Mill in the 200 (28.0).
In the relay events, the team of Mill, Ranes, Eve Kuzneski and Hannah Cowburn won the 400 (54.8), and Ullman, Ranes, Huey and Mill teamed up to win the 1,600 (4:35.7).
The Indiana boys lost 82-66.
Indiana’s winners were Owen Putt in the 800 (2:11.1), Will Berzonsky in the 400 (53.6), Jacob Killeen in the 300 hurdles (45.0) and Josh Saurer in the pole vault (13-0).
Indiana swept the relays. The team of John Trevorrow, Daniel Carpenter, Liam Suggs and Hunter Smathers won the 3,200 (10:29.4). Putt, Saurer, Charlie Weber and Jacob Gill took the 400 (46.0). Putt, Weber, Will Berzonsky and Jon Berzonsky won the 1,600 (3:45.6).
Indiana returns to action in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center on Saturday.
Indiana gets back on winning track
Indiana rebounded from its first loss of the season for an 22-6 win over Greensburg Central Catholic in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse match Monday.
Kennedi Kunkle scored four goals, and Kayla Leon, Jaydn Ball and Kyla Weaver each scored three. Gianna Brody, Brynlee Schawl and Kate Lehman tacked on two goals apiece, and Gabby Sharp, Tess Kuzneski and Mia Ciocca each scored one.
Anna Buterbaugh had seven saves in goal.
Indiana plays at Franklin Regional on Wednesday.
Porter sets record in IJHS meet
Indiana swept Penn-Trafford in a junior high track and field meet Monday.
Levi Porter set a school record in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 6½ inches in Indiana’s 68-55 victory in the boys’ meet. Porter added wins in the 100, long jump and high jump.
Also posting wins were Matthew Sebring in the 110 hurdles and pole vault, Kaiden Branan in the 1,600, Grayson Brunetto in the 800 and Dominic Fanella in the discus.
Sophie Scardina won the 100 and 200 meters and anchored the 400 relay, which also included Emily Ferraro, Addison Porter and Ali Genchur in an 85-38 win.
Genchur also won the 100 hurdles, and Porter won the triple jump. Laken Kugler won the 800 meters and ran on the winning 3,200 relay along with Jocelyn Higbee, Maddie Bauer and Addy Fry.
Also winning were Addy Hutton in the high jump, Sarah Genchur in the pole vault, Jayla Peterson in the shot put and Sara Fisher in the discus.
Indiana welcomes Norwin on Monday.