Homer-Center’s Sharp sets school records
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp broke her school records in the girls’ shot put and discus in a Heritage Conference track and field meet Wednesday.
Sharp recorded a throw of 133 feet, 1 inch in the discus and launched a throw of 42 feet in the shot put.
Sharp, a junior, to date has the best throw in the state in the Class 2A discus and has the second-best throw in the shot put.
She will throw the discus in the Penn Relays on Thursday morning in Philadelphia.
Indiana holds on for victory
Indiana fought off a late-game comeback attempt by Penn Hills to earn a 10-9 victory in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 softball game Thursday.
Indiana led 9-3 heading into the sixth inning when Penn Hills put together six runs to tie the game. Indiana took advantage of being the home team by taking the game in walk-off fashion at the bottom of the sixth.
Liz Flanders led at the plate for Indiana, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Ashlynn Winslow, Ella Myers and Haley Hamilton each hit a home run, and Chloe McHugh smacked a double. Maggie Cunningham went 3-for-4.
Eight of Indiana’s nine batters recorded a hit.
“It was nice to see everyone come out, get the bats going and get hits,” said Indiana coach Harold Wilson. “We’ve been struggling with that lately, so it was really rewarding to finally get those hits.”
Penn Hills got homers from Shania Lewis and Abella Gray and a double off the bat of London Irish.
Addie Stossel earned the win.
Indiana (2-6) welcomes Plum today.
Indiana girls suffer first loss
Indiana suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Hampton, 15-6, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girl’s lacrosse game Wednesday.
Indiana opened the season with seven straight wins.
Gianna Brody and Kyla Weaver each scored three goals for Indiana, and Anna Buterbaugh had nine saves in goal.
Indiana tied the JV game, 5-5.
Indiana plays host to Greensburg Central Catholic on Monday.
Indiana sweeps junior high meet
LATROBE — Indiana swept Latrobe in a junior high track and field meet Thursday.
Hannah Scardina won the 100 and 200 and helped two relay teams to victories in the girls’ 120-30 win. She teamed with Emily Ferraro, Addison Porter and Ali Genchur in 400 relay and anchored the 1,600 team that consisted of Addy Fry, Ferraro and Jocelyn Higbee. Fry and Higbee teamed up with Kaylee Onder and Laken Kugler to win the 3,200 relay.
Other individual winners were Fry in the 400, Onder in the 1,600, Addy Hutton in the 100 hurdles, Julia Weber in the pole vault, Addison Porter in the triple jump, Hannah Ianarelli in the high jump, Sara Fisher in the discus and Jayla Peterson in the shot put.
Levi Porter won four individual events, the 200, high jump, long jump and triple jump, in the boys’ 77-37 win.
Kaiden Branan won the 1,600 and 800 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay team with Mason Musser, Danny Trevarrow and Grayson Brunetto and the winning 1,600 team with Josh Reed, Dominic Fanella and Jackson Albert.
Jack Lehman won the shot put and discus, and Mathew Sebring won the pole vault.
Both Indiana teams are 2-0 going into Monday’s home meet against Penn-Trafford.