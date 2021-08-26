Indiana boys overcome Knights
McKEESPORT — Indiana outshot Norwin, 210-215, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match Thursday at Youghiogheny Country Club.
Harrison Martineau led the Indians with a 37 and was the match medalist. Trevor Todd followed with a 40. Gabe Nettleton and Alex Holuta each shot a 44, Philip Bell shot a 45 and Adam Cowburn shot a 47.
Ryan Edwards and Alex Graham led the Knights with a 41 and 42, respectively. They were followed by Dom Cerilli (43), Logan Robb (44), Jason Lucas (45) and Kevin Skweres (50).
Indiana (2-1, 2-1) travels to Punxsutawney today for a non-section match.
Indiana girls drop match to Hempfield
Indiana fell to Hempfield, 218-184, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match Thursday at the Indiana Country Club.
Hempfield’s Raina Jones was the match medalist with a 44. She was followed by Ava Grew with a 46, Milana Yannascoli and Seneca Wagner each with a 47 and Magah Iezzi with a 56.
Ally Conrad led the Indians with a 53, followed by Jenny Todd (54), Addie Raykes (55), Hope Cook (56) and Emily Teacher (59).
Indiana welcomes Franklin Regional on Tuesday.
West Shamokin defeats Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY — West Shamokin outshot Punxsutawney, 186-209, in a high school boys’ non-conference golf match at the Punxsutawney Country Club on Thursday.
Sean McCullough led the Wolves with a 40 and was followed by Tyler Geist with a 46. Freshmen Gunnar Shoop, Travis Johns and Logan Geist rounded out the scoring for West Shamokin, each with a 50. Only the top four scores counted toward the team score. In a typical match, the top five scores are counted.
Punxs’y was led by Sawyer Hill with a 48. Hill was followed by Donnie Neese (49), Jake Sikora (51), Jimmy Neese (61) and Dyson Gould (63).
West Shamokin (2-2) welcomes River Valley on Tuesday.
Panthers take down Wildcats
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — River Valley defeated Homer-Center, 237-274, for their first win of the season in a Heritage Conference boys’ golf match Thursday at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course.
Cole Stuchal led the Panthers with a 44 and was followed by Carson McCully with a 45 and Cameron Reaugh with a 46. Rounding out the scoring for River Valley were Chase Stuchal (49) and Niko Vadala (53).
The Wildcats were led by Jonah Arone with a 48. Arone was followed by Caden Vitalie (54), Tanner Heidenthal (56), Josh Elkins (57) and Cody Housholder (59).
Both teams play on Sept. 2. River Valley welcomes Northern Cambria and Homer-Center takes on West Shamokin.
Ligonier Valley falls to Greensburg Central
BOLIVAR — Ligonier Valley Rams dropped a 221-224 decions to Greensburg Central Catholic in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match Thursday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Josh Harbert of Ligonier Valley was the medalist with a 41.
Greensburg Central Catholic is 2-1.
The Rams (1-2, 0-2) travel to Pleasant Valley to take on Southmoreland on Tuesday.