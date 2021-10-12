Indiana scores win, raises funds in Pink Out
Indiana defeated Purchase Line, 3-0, in a high school girls’ volleyball match Monday that served as its annual Pink Out Game.
Emily Madey racked up 18 assists, 10 digs and three aces for Indiana. Audrey Josephson handed out 12 assists, and Abbie Huey had 10 kills and 11 digs. Lizzy Lubold chipped in five kills, five aces and seven blocks. Peyton Ream had eight kills and four aces, and Lauren Brocious had 12 digs.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-1. Alex Ball recorded 20 assists, four aces and 10 digs, and Julia Runge had seven kills and 10 digs. Taylor Wood added two aces, three kills and 16 digs, and Ashlynn Branan had three kills and two blocks. Kayla Leon chipped in three kills and an ace, and Addie Stossel came up with 18 digs.
Indiana raised $1,604 to support the Women’s Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
On Tuesday, Indiana topped Woodland Hills, 3-0, at in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match.
Madey and Josephson combined for 37 assists. Huey and Peyton Ream combined for 21 kills. Lubold had three aces and three blocks, and Lauren Brocious and Lily Cunningham combined for 24 digs.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Ball had 10 assists and seven aces, Wood had four kills and five aces, and Stossel had four aces.
Marion Center outlasts Cambria Heights
MARION CENTER — Marion Center held off Cambria Heights, 29-27, 25-15, 22-25, 25-16, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Shawna Cook, Kaelee Elkin and Adison Gromley teamed up for 39 kills for Marion Center. Maggie Shadle led the way on the back line with 22 digs. Abbey Smulik dished out 42 assists, and Smulik and Tori Gearhart led the way in service points.
Marion Center also won the junior varsity match, 25-19, 25-16, and took the junior high match, 2-0.
Ligonier Valley wins volleyball match
NEW KENSINGTON — Ligonier Valley defeated Valley, 19-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-11, 15-9, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Haley Stormer paced the Rams with 19 kills and 15 service points. Abby Tutino contributed 15 service points. Taylor Meier had eight kills and seven service points, and Saylor Clise had 12 service points and 27 assists.
Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-21. Marley Bergman led Ligonier Valley with nine service points. Lacy Sosko had three kills, Kya Hegan had four assists.
Indiana scores two soccer shutouts
Indiana racked up its second straight victory, 3-0 over Freeport, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer game Tuesday.
Vince Belice scored two goals and Donato Gentile scored the other. Isaac Myers handed out two assists and Matt Bass had one.
Ethan Kutz recorded the shutout in goal.
On Thursday, Indiana beat Highlands, 7-0.
Belice fired in three goals, and Lee Rosenberger, Russell Crane, David Scardina and Will Turner each scored one. Myers dished out three assists and Kobi Parks had two. Diego Lopez and Donato Gentile added one assist apiece.
Ethan Kutz and Alex Bauer shared goaltending duties and recorded the shutout.
Indiana (7-8, 6-7 section) plays host to Knoch on Thursday.