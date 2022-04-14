Indiana’s Kunkle scores milestone goal
HERMINIE — Kennedi Kunkle recorded her 100th career goal in Indiana’s 20-5 romp over Yough in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse match Tuesday.
Kunkle scored six goals to lead the onslaught. Gianna Brody poured in five goals, Gabby Sharp recorded three, and Addie Lockard, Brynlee Schawl, Caroline Albert, Lucia Clark, Peyton Scott and Cecilia Spadafora scored one apiece.
Ava Thomas made six saves in goal.
Indiana improved to 5-0 going into Wednesday’s game against Aquinas Academy.
Huey leads Indiana on track
LATROBE — Indiana’s Abbie Huey won two events and was named the female athlete of the meet at the Lady Spartan/Latrobe Wildcat Invitational track and field meet at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium on Friday.
Huey won the 200 meters in 25.97 seconds and the 400 in 1:00.32 in damp and cold conditions.
Other individual placewinners for the girls were Lizzy Lubold, who took fifth in the javelin at 96 feet, 5 inches, and Cadence Ullman, who placed 6th in the 200 meters at 27.70.
The 1,600 relay team of Huey, Ullman, Eve Kuzneski and Kate Mill posted a time of 4:28.84 and finished fith.
Owen Putt led the boys with a victory in the 400 meters at 52.32 and a second-place finish in the 200 at 23.58.
Charlie Weber took first place in the pole vault with a personal-best jump of 13-6.
Other individual placewinners were Stanford Webb, who took second in the long jump at 20-11, and Jacob Gill who took sixth place in the 400 at 54.65.
Putt, Gill, Will Berzonsky and Jon Berzonsky teamed up for a victory in the 1,600 relay at 3:36.09.