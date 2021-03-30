Indiana drops meet to Hempfield
Indiana dropped both ends of it season-opening WPIAL Class 3A Section 1 track and field meet to Hempfield on Tuesday.
The boys lost, 100-50, and the girls fell, 122-28.
Joel Beckwith, a senior, won the 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 39.9 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:40.
Other individual event winners were Jon Berzonsky in the 800 (2:13.8), Owen Putt in the 200 (24.4) and Josh Glaser in the long jump (19 feet, ¼ inch).
Indiana also won the two of the three relays with Beckwith, Jon Berzonsky, Maddux Fisanich and Jacob Gill taking the 3,200 in 8:50.3 and Berzonsky, Gill, Putt and Charlie Weber finished off the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in 3:49.3.
In the girls’ meet, Lizzie Lubold was Indiana’s only winner, taking the javelin with a throw of 101-7.
Both Indiana teams are 1-2 and visit Latrobe on April 7.
Trojans sweep past Apollo-Ridge
SPRING CHURCH — Saltsburg swept a non-conference track and field meet from Apollo-Ridge on Tuesday.
Saltsburg’s boys defeated Apollo-Ridge, 87-61, and the girls won, 83-59.
On the boys’ side, CJ Morris won three events for the Trojans. Morris won the 110 hurdles (19.0), 300 hurdles (50.6) and the 400 (1:02.0). Tristan Roessler won the 800 (2:18.0) and 1,600 (5:04.0). Sincere McFarlin won the 100 (11.6). David Stullar led in the field, winning the long jump (18-2) and the triple jump (39-2).
The Trojans won the 400 relay, which consisted of David Stullar, Zach McFarlin, Ethan Kishiok and Sincere McFarlin, and the 1,600 relay, which consisted of Stullar, Zach McFarlin, Sincere McFarlin and Roessler.
Apollo-Ridge swept the throwing events, with Greg Klingensmith winning shot put (39 feet, 11 inches), Nicki Curci winning discus (111-10) and Adam Sproat winning javelin (121-1).
The Vikings also won the 3,200 relay (11:41.0), which consisted of Abemathy, Landon Clark, Aaron Worst and Daniel Dunmire.
On the girls’ side, Saltsburg’s Mackenzie Simpson won the 100 (12.9) and 200 (27.8). Abby Dickey won the 100 hurdles (19.3), Mia Duncan won the 300 hurdles (1:01) and 1,600 (6:41.0), Kaylee Best won the 800 (3:05.0) and Lexi Kapple won the 3,200 (16:18.0).
In the field, Emily Jackson won the shot put (30-4½) and discus (84-2).
The Trojans swept the relays. The 400 (54.4) consisted of Dickey, Brooks Garris, Emma Prenni and Simpson; the 3,200 (12:45.0) consisted of Kaitlyn Simpson, Carly Townsend, Paige Clawson and Kaylee Best; and the 1,600 (4:52.0) consisted of Dickey, Sarah McConnell, Garris and Simpson.
Apollo-Ridge’s Emily Bonelli won the long jump (13-9) and triple jump (29-9).
Indiana splits lacrosse games
Indiana opened its girls’ lacrosse season with a 20-9 romp over Latrobe on Saturday at Andy Kuzneski Field.
Kennedi Kunkle scored six goals and Gianna Brody registered five for Indiana. Gracie Agnello scored four, Kyla Weaver tacked on three, and Tess Kuzneski and Taylor Weaver chipped in one apiece. Kayla Weaver also had three assists, Agnello and Fima Sissoko each had two and Kunkle added one.
Anna Buterbaugh made nine saves in goal.
Indiana followed with a 14-4 loss to Mars on Monday.
Sissoko scored three goals and Brody had the other. Kyla Weaver had the lone assist. Buterbaugh had nine saves.
Indiana plays at Plum on April 7.
IUP ties for third in North Carolina
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The IUP men’s golf team hung with top programs from the South as the Crimson Hawks finished third at Mount Olive’s The Trojan tournament Tuesday at the Walnut Creek Country Club.
IUP shot a 33-over-par 897 in the two-day, three-round tournament in North Carolina, finishing two strokes back of second-place Catawba (895). Host Mount Olive ran away with the team title by shooting a 16-under 848. Fayetteville State finished fourth with an 899 and Chowan was fifth with a 961.
The Crimson Hawks shot a 7-over 295 in the second round, which was the fifth-best team score of the tournament. They shot a 305 in the opening round and a 297 in the third.
Individually, sophomore Shaun Fedor tied for 11th with a 3-over 219. He was one of four IUP starters who finished in the top 20. Junior Jack Buccigross and grad student Jeremy Eckenrode tied for 18th with an 11-over 227 and junior Nicholas Ward tied for 20th with a 12-over 228.
IUP next plays in West Chester’s Cottrell Invitational.