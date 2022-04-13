Colts hand Marion Center first loss
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Jessica Krug and Ally Trybus homered and Riley Stine struck out six in leading Northern Cambria over Marion Center in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
The Colts (3-2) handed Marion Center (4-1) its first loss of the season.
The Colts jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead on Krug’s two-run home run and Laci Lazendorfer’s RBI single.
Lexi Roush’s RBI single in the third and Madison Schrecongost’s RBI single in the fourth cut the Colts’ lead to 3-2.
Northern Cambria added two runs in the fourth and three more in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.
Stine allowed just six singles in a complete-game effort.
Kenzie Formeck, Trybus, Lanzendorfer and Morgan Hassen had two hits apiece for the Colts. Hassen and Formeck doubled and Krug picked up two RBIs.
Cheyenne Silvis struck out eight while allowing 11 hits for Marion Center.
“You have to be ready to play every day in high school softball, and Northern came ready to play,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “Four-and-one is still a good record, and hopefully we got our bad game out of the way and we can get our bats going against Purchase Line (today).
Northern Cambria plays at Bishop Carroll today, while Marion Center welcomes Purchase Line.
River Valley’s Foust tosses gem
ARMAGH — Hannah Foust fanned 16 batters in a complete game no-hitter in River Valley’s 4-0 victory over United in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
“Hannah was dominant out there today,” River Valley assistant coach Erik Foust said. “She’s been so consistent all year, and we really couldn’t be prouder of the way she’s been playing.”
Madison Stutzman singled, Hannah Artley walked and both scored on a ground-ball error in the top of the second inning to put the Panthers ahead 2-0.
Artley scored her second run of the game in the top of the fourth inning on a Bailey Dunlop groundout RBI for a 3-0 lead.
Tori Foust homered to lead off the seventh inning to cap the scoring.
Stutzman had two hits, including a seventh-inning double, and sophomore Emmy Skirball picked up a pair of RBIs for River Valley.
Abigail McConville struck out 13 Panthers across seven innings in the loss.
Both teams play today. River Valley (4-1) plays at West Shamokin, and United (4-2) travels to Homer Center.
Indiana sweeps Penn-Trafford
Indiana swept past Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA track and field meet at home on Tuesday.
The girls scored an 85.5-64.5 win. Senior Brenna Nutter and junior Abbie Huey led the way by winning two individual events. Nutter took the pole vault (8 feet) and the 100 hurdles (17.8 seconds), and Huey won the 100 meters (12.4) and the 200 (26.0).
Other individual event winners were Cadence Ullman (high jump, 4-10), Hannah Cowburn (300 hurdles, 55.3), and Emmy Davis (1,600, 6:06.2).
Indiana also swept the relays. Davis, Rachel Gill, Eve Kuzneski and Belle Antonacci won the 3,200 (10:29.4). Ullman, Cowburn, Kate Mill and Jillian Ranes won the 400 (53.0), and the 1,600 team of Huey, Ullman, Mill and Kuzneski closed out the meet with a winning time of 4:18.0.
On the boys’ side, Indiana pulled out a 74-73 win.
Freshman Stanford Webb, senior Owen Putt and junior Jon Berzonsky each won multiple events. Webb won the long jump (21-3½), the triple jump (39-11¼) and the high jump (5-10). Putt won the 100 (11.4) and the 200 (23.0). Berzonsky took first in the 1,600 (4:54.5) and the 3,200 (11:18.1).
Other individual winners were Will Berzonsky (800, 2:10.4), Jacob Gill (400, 53.6) and Charlie Weber (pole vault, 13-0).
In the relays, Indiana won the opening and closing races. The team of Will Berzonsky, Jacob Killeen, Jacob Gill and Seth Weaver won the 3,200 (9:10.8). Gill, Putt, Killeen and Will Berzonsky closed out the meet with a win in the 1,600 (3:37.2) to secure the victory.
Indiana travels to Norwin on April 20.
Homer-Center, Cambria Heights split meet
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center inched past Cambria Heights, 73-72, in the girls’ meet and fell in the boys’ meet, 103-42, in a Heritage Conference track and field meet Tuesday.
Homer-Center’s Alicia Stambolia won two events, taking the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Meegan Williams grabbed first in the 200, and Sophia Eastman won the 3,200. The Wildcats also won the 400 relay.
On the field, Homer-Center claimed all but one event. Gabi Page won the long and triple jump, while Justley Sharp grabbed the shot put and discus. Alexandra Schmidt won the pole vault, and Maggie Buggey took home the javelin.
In the boys’ meet, Nicky Todd won Homer-Center’s only track event, taking the 1,600 and 3,200.
The Wildcats fared better on the field. Brian Mills won the pole vault, while Isaiah Bence took first in the shot put and discus.
Apollo-Ridge splits with Burrell
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo-Ridge topped Burrell, 95-55, in the boys’ meet and fell in the girls’ meet, 113-36, in in a WPIAL Section 7-AA track and field meet Tuesday.
In individual boys’ events, Apollo-Ridge’s Alex Wurmb won the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Jake Mull took the 100 and 400, and Gabe Kavulic won the 3,200.
Apollo-Ridge’s Darek Baustert, Keyvahn McCray, Aaron Worst and Daniel Dunmire also grabbed the 1,600 relay.
The Vikings won five of the six field events. Baustert took the long jump, Nick Cecchini the pole vault, Nick Curci the shot put, Greg Klingensmith the discus and Adam Sproat the javelin.
In the girls’ meet, Apollo-Ridge was swept in all track events.
In the field, Anna Sodowsky won the shot put, Jessica Ross grabbed first in the pole vault and Mirabella Andree won the javelin.