Indiana eighth-graders shoot past Latrobe
Indiana beat Latrobe, 42-29, in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Stanford Webb scored 10 points, Jaden Petrovich scored seven and Greg Minnick and Joel Romance had six apiece for Indiana (9-2).
Indiana lost the seventh-grade game, 44-21. Elliott Fry scored six points.
Indiana plays at Armstrong today.
Indiana drops
rifle match
Indiana lost to Armstrong, 294-53x to 780-40x, in WPIAL virtual rifle match Wednesday.
Lily Palfrey led Indiana with a 100-8x.
Indiana (2-7) faces Butler today.
Young Township
sets registration
SALTSBURG — Young Township Youth Legion baseball will hold registration on Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Saltsburg American Legion.
Players ages 13 to 16 are eligible. The fee is $60.
For information, contact Sam Saxion at (724) 882-7445 or Kevin Talmadge at (412) 289-5063.