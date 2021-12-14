Marion Center swimmers open with win
MARION CENTER — Marion Center swept past Tyrone in its season-opening swim meet Monday.
The boys won all 11 events in an 85-13 victory, and the girls scored a 98-66 win.
Mason Mantini won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke, Alek Vaglia took the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and Paul Smith claimed the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
AJ Lynn won the 200 individual medley and took second in the 100 breaststroke. Isaac Reaugh touched in first for the 100 freestyle.
Mantini, Smith, Alek Vaglia and Lynn teamed up to win the 200 individual medley relay. Reaugh was joined by Ryan Dicken, Skyler Olp and Lynn in winning the 200 freestyle relay. Mantini, Reaugh, Smith and Vaglia also combined for first in the 400 freestyle relay.
The girls posted 1-2 finishes in three events, with Lily Ryer first and Ella Wells second in the 50 freestyle, Nicole Scott first and Bonnie Kostella second in the 100 butterfly, and the 200 freestyle relay teams of Rachel Fox, Audrey Farmery, Katelyn Reaugh and Kostella in first led the team Emily Reaugh, Haley Kellar, Mikayla Gatskie and Paige Reaugh to the finish.
Other individual winners were Scott in the 200 individual medley, Ryer in the 500 freestyle, Wells in the 100 freestyle and Kostella in the 200 freestyle. The 200 medley telay team of Rachel Fox, Maggie Shadle, Scott and Ryer finished first, and the 400 freestyle team of Kostella, Scott, Wells and Ryer completed the sweep of the relays.
In addition, Evie Bliss, an independent swimmer from the Union School District, broke the pool record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 54.63 seconds.
Marion Center welcomes Somerset today.