Young Township falls but has another chance
WEST LEBANON — Latrobe finished off a sweep of Young Township in the Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball playoffs on Sunday.
Latrobe took Saturday’s opening game of the best-of-three series, 4-0, and followed with an 11-3 win Sunday at West Lebanon.
The Renegades still have a chance to make the Region 7 tournament. They play the loser of the Bushy Run-Yough series in a one-game playoff to determine the county’s third seed in the tournament. The game is set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road.
Apollo scores win over Blacklick Valley
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo knocked off Blacklick Valley, 7-4, in an Indiana County League baseball game Sunday.
Apollo trailed 3-0 before scoring all seven of its runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Apollo took the lead during a five-run sixth.
Shawn Demharter doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead Apollo. Anthony Sawl also stroked a key double in the sixth and finished with two hits and two RBIs. Joe Rice and Remy Monteleone also drove in runs, and Jason Mamros chipped in two hits.
Joe Rice pitched the first 61/3 innings and picked up the win. Bill Perrone came on and got the last two outs by strikeout.
Apollo (2-6) plays host to West Lebanon on Tuesday.
Road Runners to hold races
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct two races in the coming weeks.
The Run with the Deer Flies 25K and 15K trail races will be held Sunday, July 25, at 8 a.m.
Runners should expect a fun and challenging experience with a mix of single-track trails, pipeline roads, hills and creek crossings.
Both races start and finish at the Seph Mack Scout Camp near Penn Run.
Go to www.indianaroadrunners.com to download a race application. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Run with the Deer Flies 25K & 15K.” For information, contact Darryl Walker at (724) 422-8388 or dwalker100k@gmail.com.
The Run for the Trail 7K Run and 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. in Dilltown. Registration opens at 4 p.m.
The first half of 7K run will take place on quiet country roads, and the last 2 miles will be on the Ghost Town Trail.
The 2-Mile Fun Run/Walk will be held on a nearby section of the Ghost Town Trail.
Proceeds benefit Indiana County Parks and Trails.
Go to www.indianaroadrunners.com to download a race application. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Run for the Trail 7K.” For information, contact Dan Pajak at (724) 840-5961 or d.pajak@yahoo.com.