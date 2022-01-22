Three Indiana
wrestlers score falls
Indiana’s wrestling team dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in WPIAL Class 4A Section 1 after falling to Armstrong, 54-18, on Thursday in its Senior Salute match.
Excluding Indiana’s forfeits, the score was much closer, 24-18.
A series of injuries, illnesses and ineligibilities has plagued the Indians’ roster, and Thursday was no exception. Indiana was forced to forfeit five weight classes.
Nico Fanella, Carter Putt and Will Turner each won by fall. Fanella pinned Antonio Magagnotti at 2:51. Putt pinned Alec Formaini in 39 seconds, and Turner got the win against Kolby Craig at 0:54.
Indiana competes in the Clearfield Duals on Saturday.
Indiana loses pair of junior high games
McKEESPORT — Indiana dropped a pair of junior high basketball games at McKeesport on Friday.
Indiana lost the eighth-grade game, 53-16. Levi Porter scored seven points.
Will Olsen and Darius Webb combined for 20 points in the seventh-grade game, which resulted in a 46-40 loss.
Casses leads
Penns Manor to win
KENWOOD — Jace Casses scored 27 points to lead Penns Manor over Marion Center, 51-30, in a junior high boys’s basketball game Friday.
Adam Rising scored nine points for Marion Center.
Marion Center won the seventh-grade game. No score was available.
Indiana drops
rifle match
Indiana lost to Penn-Trafford, 791-41x to 780-39x, in a WPIAL rifle match Thursday.
Sophia Faulkner led Indiana with a 99-5x.
Clymer Little League to hold registration
CLYMER — Clymer Little League has scheduled registration for the 2022 season.
Registration will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Clymer Fire Hall.
Children who live in Clymer borough and Cherryhill, Pine, Green or Montgomery townships who are between the ages of 7 to 14 are eligible to participate in pitching machine or baseball.
Softball participants need to be between the ages of 7 and 14.
T-ball participants must be 5 years old as of Sept. 1, 2022.
The cost is $35 per child or $95 for three or more children in the same family. All fees are due at registration.
Registration can also be completed online at https://forms.gle/wzEPQYQjvUe1Zrsv7.
A birth certificate is required to verify age.
For information, contact Jack Smicklo at (724-388-6873) or Stephanie Brilhart at (412-309-0316).