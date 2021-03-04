Marion Center falls in district playoffs
SIDMAN — Unbeaten Forest Hills rolled past Marion Center, 55-34, in the District 6 Class 3A girls’ basketball quarterfinals Wednesday night.
The top-seeded Rangers (17-0) scored the first 15 points of the game against eighth-seeded Marion Center (4-13).
Jordyn Smith had a game-high 16 points and eight rebounds for Forest Hills.
Freshman Lydia Miller led Marion Center with 14 points. Senior Alexa Ackerman had nine points on three 3-pointers.
Saltsburg closes season with win
FERNDALE — Saltsburg added one more game to its schedule before calling it a season and rolled over Ferndale, 81-38, in a non-conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday.
Trailing 17-13 after the first quarter, Saltsburg erupted for 38 points in the second period.
Abbie Dickie poured in 25 points and Makenzie Simpson fired in 21 for Saltsburg. Ed Plowman chipped in 15 points, and nine Trojans in all broke into the scoring column.
Saltsburg won four its last six games to finish 4-14.
Indiana’s Huang earns medal at shoot
Indiana’s David Huang earned a medal with a fifth-place finish at the WPIAL Senior Shoot on Wednesday.
Huang shot a 200-16x.
Lily Palfrey placed 17th with a 199-15x, and Greg Kenning placed 31st with a 198-10x.
The were 47 seniors in the field.