INDIANA SWEEPS GAMES: Indiana swept a pair of junior high games against Norwin on Friday, with the eighth-grade team scoring a 39-29 victory and the seventh-grade team winning 31-29 for its first win of the season.
Jaden Petrovich scored 11 points and Stanford Webb and Caiden Cardelli had 10 apiece for Indiana (5-2).
In the seventh-grade game, Indiana fell behind 14-0 before rallying for the win. Mike Zimmerman and Brock Lewis combined for 14 points for Indiana (1-6).
Indiana welcomes Armstrong on Monday.
COMETS IMROVES TO 7-0: Penns Manor defeated Saltsburg, 54-10, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Friday and improed to 7-0.
Carter Smith scored 16 points and Alex Polenik added 10 for Penns Manor.
Penns Manor won the eighth-grade game, 26-25.
Penns Manor plays at Conemaugh Valley on Monday.
SHAFFER WINS FOR IHS: Dylan Shaffer scored a pin in an exhibition match in Indiana 48-24 victory over Fox Chapel in a high school wrestling match Thursday. Shaffer, a junior, pinned Milo Wright in 2:54 at 138 pounds.