Two Indiana wrestlers win titles
Two Indiana wrestlers claimed titles at the Bo Wood Wrestling Tournament on Saturday at S&T Bank Arena.
Nico Fanella, a freshman, improved to 10-0 by going 3-0 and winning the title at 106 pounds.
“He’s now 10-0 and one of the top freshmen prospects in the state,” Indiana coach Tony Donatelli said.
Danny Turner improved to 12-2 by going 4-0 and winning the title at pounds.
“He’s one of the top-ranked wrestlers in the WPIAL,” Donatelli said.
Indiana placed ninth in the 16-team tournament, which was trimmed by four teams due to COVID-19 protocols at the schools that did not attend.
United finished in fifth place in the team standings behind Caden McCully, who won the title at 138 pounds.
“It was our first experience at S&T Arena, and overall it didn’t change the wrestling,” Donatelli said. “There were definitely regional-caliber guys there, and it was good to see teams from all over. We had teams from Erie, out east, the WPIAL, the City League, District 6. It was a nice mix, and everyone was pretty happy with the tournament.”
Donatelli also commended those who helped make the tournament a success.
“Special thanks to the S&T Arena employees and everyone that helped make this happen. It was a little stressful from different things with COVID and everything, and everyone from the workers, the mat club, parents, our IT guy, they all did a real nice job.”
Indiana visits Hampton on Wednesday.
The junior high tournament consisting of 21 teams is slated for Saturday at S&T Bank Arena.
Indiana scores win over Latrobe
Indiana got back on the winning track, beating Latrobe, 42-29, in a seventh-grade boys’ basketball game Monday.
Aaron Webb scored 21 points and Will Olsen chipped in 15 for Indiana, which improved to 6-1 after suffering its only loss in its pervious outing.
Indiana dropped the eighth-grade game, 60-33. Levi Porter scored 16 points for Indiana (1-6).
Indiana plays at Hampton on Wednesday.