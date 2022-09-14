Wolves keep rolling in win over Wildcats
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — West Shamokin shot under 200 for the second straight match in a 198-268 win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference golf match Tuesday at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course.
Four Wolves shot in the 30s. Tyler Geist was the match medalist with a 37, followed by Sean McCullough and Alex Talmadge, who each shot a 38. Logan Geist had a 39, and Travis Johns shot a 46.
Josh Elkin led the Wildcats with a 46.
West Shamokin (14-2) plays at Armstrong today.
Two Rams crack 40 in win
ACME — Ligonier Valley improved its record to 5-4 with a 206-280 victory over Southmoreland in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 boys’ golf match at Donegal Highlands Golf Course on Tuesday.
Two Rams broke 40, with Josh Herbert earning the match medalist honor by shooting a 36. Brody McIntosh followed with a 38. Gavin McMullen and Luke Lentz each shot 43, while Will Morford posted a 46.
Anthony Spadaro led Southmoreland with a 39.
Ligonier Valley is back in action Thursday against Jeannette at Champion Lakes.
IHS remains undefeated in tennis
JEANNETTE — Indiana swept Jeannette, 5-0, on the road to remain undefeated in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ tennis match Tuesday.
Anna Buterbaugh won the No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-2, while Tess Kuzneski won the No. 2 singles match, 6-0, 6-1. Katarina Medvetz claimed the No. 3 singles spot, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Kate Lehman and Eve Kuzneski took the No. 1 match 6-0 in each set. Grace Cook and Johanna Welch claimed the No. 2 match, 6-0, 6-1.
The Indians (4-0 overall, 3-0 section) participate in the WPIAL Singles Section championships today at Valley.
Indiana splits cross country meet
LIGONIER — The Indiana boys’ and girls’ cross country teams defeated Ligonier Valley but fell to Norwin in a WPIAL tri-meet Tuesday at Ligonier.
The boys’ squad beat the Rams, 15-50, but lost to Norwin, 19-40.
Jon Berzonsky led the way for the Indians, coming in third with a time of 17 minutes, 22 seconds. Seth Weaver followed in sixth place at 17:40. Jacob Gill placed ninth (18:15).
On the girls’ side, the Indians won 15-46 against Ligonier and lost 17-42 versus Norwin.
Addy Fry paced Indiana with a time of 20:44 to place third. Chloe Hain came in seventh with a time of 21:40, followed by Rachel Gill (21:52) in eighth.
Both teams are on the road Friday for the Kiski Invitational.
Stingers sweep past Panthers
Marion Center claimed a 3-0 victory against River Valley, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Kaelee Elkin and Molly Beer led the Stingers in kills, while Ella Wells led in blocks. Abbey Smulik led in assists.
Marion Center also won the JV match, 25-9, 25-22.
The Stingers swept the junior high matches, as well. The ninth-graders won 25-23. 25-13. The seventh- and eighth-grade team won 25-18, 25-11.
Marion Center (3-1) welcomes Cambria Heights today.
River Valley split a pair of Heritage Conference matches last week, defeating Purchase Led the Dragons, 25-12, 25-11, 15-6, and lost to Portage, 19-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-20, 11-15.
Ligonier Valley sweeps volleyball match
LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley swept Meyersdale, 25-12, 25-15, 25-18, in a WPIAL girls’ volleyball match on Monday.
Abby Tutino led the Rams with 13 service points, including four aces. Saylor Clise added 10 service points, three aces and and 10 assists. Lacy Sosko tallied six kills, and Liz Crissman had three blocks.
Ligonier Valley dropped the JV match, 25-15, 21-25, 15-5. Kya Hegan had eight service points and one ace, while Sydnee Foust had four kills and a block. Natalie Bizup added six assists.
The Rams (3-4 overall, 0-2 section) travel to Neighborhood Academy for WPIAL Class 2A Section 5 match.