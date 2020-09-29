OAKMONT — Indiana secured a berth in the WPIAL Class 3A team tennis playoffs with a 5-0 win victory over Riverview in a Section 3 match Monday.
Indiana, 5-2 overall and 4-1 in section play, set up a showdown with North Catholic next Monday for second place in the section. Knoch already clinched first place.
The Indians swept past Riverview with Mackenzie McGee, Maggie Medvetz and Gracie Agnello taking the three singles matches without yielding a point.
Anna Buterbaugh and Tess Kuzneski teamed up for a double wins. Indiana received a forfeit in the second doubles match.
Indiana plays at Hollidaysburg in a non-conference match on Wednesday.
Indiana set up big golf match
LATROBE — Indiana moved a step closer to clinching a WPIAL team playoff berth with a 209-230 victory over Latrobe in a Section 1-AAA golf match at the Latrobe Country Club on Monday.
The Indians play first-place Norwin at Youghiogheny Country Club on Thursday. Norwin has two losses, and Indiana and Penn-Trafford each have three. A victory would likely forge a three-way tie for first place. A loss would likely leave Indiana out of the playoffs. Indiana topped Norwin, 192-201, at home on Aug. 31 in the first match of the season.
Alex Holuta and Zach Eisenhower each shot a 39 and shared the medalist honor to lead Indiana past Latrobe. Trevor Todd carded a 40 and was followed by Danny Williams (45) and Harrison Martineau (46). Jack Fischer shot a 49, but only the top five scores count toward the team score.