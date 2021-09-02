Indiana tops Gateway, falls to Penn-Trafford
EXPORT — Indiana defeated Gateway, 218-273, but lost to Penn-Trafford, 191-218, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf tri-match at Manor Valley Golf Club on Thursday.
Ally Conrad led the Indians with a 50. Conrad was followed by Addie Raykes (53), Hope Cook (55), Emily Teacher (60) and Jenny Todd (62).
Gateway’s Lindsey Story shot a 60.
Alexis Dindack of Penn-Trafford was the match medalist with a 45. She was followed by Saylor Kamimski with a 47 and Antolena Damico with a 49. Emily Spudy and Erin Discoll rounded out the scoring with a 50 and a 53, respectively.
Indiana welcomes Norwin on Wednesday for another section matchup.
Indiana boys suffer two-stroke loss
GREENSBURG — Indiana dropped a narrow 208-210 decision to Hempfield in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at the Greensburg Country CLub on Thursday.
Hempfield’s Nick Eberhardt carded a 40 in the last match of the day to pull out the victory for Hempfield. He was the match medalist.
Travor Todd, Alex Holuta and Harrison Martineau each shot a 41 to lead Indiana. Philip Bell checked in with a 42, and Gabe Nettleton recorded a 45.
Indiana fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the section going into Tuesday’s match against Greensburg Salem at the Indiana Country Club.
Northern Cambria tops River Valley
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Northern Cambria bested River Valley, 220-264, in a Heritage Conference boys’ golf match at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course on Thursday.
Brady Houser led the Colts with a 41, followed by Nathan Bolvin and Logan Parrish, who each shot a 44. Rounding out the scoring for Northern Cambria was John Zemrose (45), Ethan Blickendefer (46) and Trevor Houser (48).
River Valley was led by Carson McCully with a 43. He was followed by Niko Vadala with a 50, Cam Reaugh with a 53, Chase Stuchal and Holden Fridley each with a 59 and Cole Stuchal with a 60.
The Panthers (1-3) and Colts (5-2) are back in action Tuesday. River Valley welcomes Penn Cambria, and Northern Cambria plays host to Homer-Center.
Ligonier Valley defeats Yough
BOLIVAR — Ligonier Valley outshot Yough, 210-286, at Champion Lakes Golf Course in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match Thursday.
Josh Harbert of Ligonier Valley earned the medalist honor with a 37. Harbert was followed by Logan Smith (39), Luke Lentz (43), Brody McIntosh (45) and Chad Shank (46).
Nick Gunther led Yough with a 50.
Ligonier Valley visits Mount Pleasant for another section match on Tuesday.
IUP wins in coach’s debut
IUP picked up a win in its first outing under coach Julie Torbett, topping Davis & Elkins, 19-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-15, at the KCAC on Thursday.
It marked the first official victory for Torbett, who was hired in the summer of 2020 before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
Torbett watched as her Crimson Hawks got off to a slow start in dropping the opening set efore taking the next three.
Junior Nicole Peterson led the offensive effort with 15 kills. Classmate Caroline Walsh added 10 and sophomore Ali St. Rose had seven in her collegiate debut. Setters Leah Henderson and Hannah Simmons finished with 27 and 14 assists, respectively.
Defensively, sophomore Bailey Flowerdew had 14 digs while senior Kylie Osborn totaled four blocks.
It was the first match of a busy weekend for the Crimson Hawks, who play host to the IUP Invitational today and Saturday.
Hoodlebug 5K set for Sept. 12
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct the Hoodlebug 5K Run and Fun Walk on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The race starts on Main Street in Homer City near Floodway Park and continues onto the Hoodlebug Trail south of Homer City. The event is held in conjunction with the Homer City Business Association as part of its annual fall festival.
Race-day registration opens at 3 p.m., and the race starts at 4:30. Race applications can be downloaded at www. indianaroadrunners.com or can be picked up at Melissa’s Shear Magic, 1 S. Main St., Homer City. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Hoodlebug 5K.”
For information, contact John Swauger at (412) 289-6299 or jswauger@comcast.net.
- The Indiana Road Runners Club will be conducting the 42nd Fool’s Run 10K and 5K on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
Both races will be out and back on the Ghost Town Trail.
Race-day registration opens at Saylor Park at 8 a.m. The 10K race begins at 10 a.m. followed by the 5K at 10:15. Runners and walkers are welcome.
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit www.indiana roadrunners.com to download a race application or to register online.
For information, contact Marilyn Gregory at (814) 749-8556 or marathonauctions@gmail.com.