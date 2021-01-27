Penns Manor remains unbeaten
ARMAGH — In a preview of the United-Penns Manor varsity boys’ basketball game that went to overtime, the schools’ two unbeaten junior high teams hooked up in an afternoon showdown Wednesday.
Penns Manor kept its perfect season going with its sixth straight win, 33-27, while United fell to 5-1.
Alex Polenik scored a game-high 11 points to lead Penns Manor. Isaac Worthington scored 10 for United.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 30-28. Jace Casses scored 19 points for United.
Indiana suffers narrow loss
GREENSBURG — Indiana lost to Hempfield, 33-31, in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Wednesday.
Stanford Webb scored 14 points for Indiana (3-2). Mark Collinger added seven.
Indiana lost the seventh-grade game, 45-21.
Chase Cardelli scored six points for Indiana (0-5).