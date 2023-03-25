Indiana, River Valley to play for title
Indiana and River Valley advanced to Saturday’s championship game in the Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Basketball Tournament at Indiana High School on Friday evening.
Indiana beat West Shamokin, 62-48. Stanford Webb scored 14 points and Trevor Todd had 13 for the winners.
Braydn Rodgers scored 18 points and Alex Talmadge had 11 for West Shamokin.
River Valley held off Northern Cambria, 55-51. Dom Speal scored 12 points and Jayden Whitfield chipped in 10 for River Valley.
Parker Shutty scored 12 points and Caleb Dolney and Ty Dumm each scored 11 for Northern Cambria.
IHS pulls out win against DuBois Central
DuBOIS — Seniors Gavin Homer and Nick Love cranked out three hits each as Indiana downed DuBois Central Catholic on the road, 10-7 in eight innings, in a non-conference high school baseball game Friday.
A two-run fifth by the Cardinals knotted things at 3 going into the sixth, but Indiana pulled ahead with a seven-run top of the eighth to make it 10-3.
DuBois Central Catholic scored four in the bottom half of the inning, but the Indians held off the comeback attempt.
Love and Charlie Manzi each hit home runs, and Love, Michael Tortorell, Gavin Homer and Kadin Homer all doubled for Indiana.
Ryan Okopal struck out five and gave up four hits in three innings to get the win.
Brayden Fox posted three RBIs on a pair of doubles for DuBois Central Catholic (0-1).
Indiana (1-1) plays Punxsutawney at home on Wednesday.
Indiana edges out Marion Center
Four straight singles in the bottom of the sixth earned Indiana a 6-5 win over Marion Center in a non-conference softball game Friday.
With things tied up at 3 heading into the top of the sixth inning, the Stingers got a home run from Abbey Smulik and a sacrifice fly from Kayla Hill to take a 5-3 lead.
The Indians rallied in the bottom of the inning, getting consecutive singles from Tori Manzek, Hannah Ianarelli, Addie Stossel and Maggie Cunningham. Stossel drove in a run and Cunningham tied it and drove in the eventual game-winning run.
Marion Center got two runners on base in the top of the seventh but couldn’t bring them home.
Stossel got the win, and Cheyenne Silvis took the loss.
Indiana (3-1) welcomes West Shamokin on Monday, and Marion Center (1-1) travels to Penns Manor on Tuesday for a Heritage Conference game.
Wolves blank Bulldogs in opener
NuMINE — Leah Mondi threw a one-hitter as West Shamokin beat Redbank Valley, 12-0, in a high school softball game shortened to five innings due to the mercy rule.
Mondi struck out seven and walked one in five innings, while Rachel Cecconi smacked a double and tallied three RBIs to lead the offense. Madison Keirn and Madison McConnell each stroked a triple, and Malena Stewart went 3-for-3 for the Wolves.
West Shamokin (1-0) plays at Indiana on Monday.