Kovacik Insurance cruises to victory
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Kovacik Insurance beat Punxsutawney Post 62, 10-0 in five innings, in an Indiana Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Kovacik Insurance (4-5) scored all of its runs in the third through fifth innings, capitalizing on eight hits and eight errors.
Jayden Whitfield cranked out two hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs for Kovacik Insurance. Niko Vadala stroked two hits and drove in a run. Cole Kennedy-Citeroni doubled in a run, and Holden Fridley and Braiden Ashbaugh had an RBI apiece.
Vadala pitched the first four innings and picked up the win, allowing two hits while striking out four and walking two. Chase Stuchal finished.
Parker Stahlman had both hits for Post 62 (1-6).
Both teams are scheduled to play this evening, with Kovacik Insurance taking on Young Township at home in Blairsville and Punxsutawney Post 62 visiting Walbeck Insurance in Homer City.
IUP football duo earns preseason honors
IUP football players Nazir Streater and Duane Brown have been named to the Division II Preseason All-America team in Lindy’s Sports annual college football preview magazine.
Additionally, the Crimson Hawks were ranked 20th by Lindy’s in its preseason top 25.
Streater, Brown and the Crimson Hawks return to play in 2021 after losing the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
IUP finished the 2019 season with a 10-2 record and posted the program’s fourth NCAA Division II playoff appearance in the last five seasons.
Streater, a senior cornerback, earned All-America honors in 2019 after tallying six interceptions and 17 pass breakups in 11 games.
A transfer from LIU Post, Streater was a unanimous first-team All-Super Region One selection.
Brown had a breakout year as a sophomore receiver in 2019 after making the switch from running back. He earned all-region and all-conference honors as one of the nation’s top touchdown threats with 19 trips to the end zone. Brown caught 47 passes for 937 yards and 13 scores and added six rushing touchdowns. He averaged 14.7 yards on 12 punt returns.
The Crimson Hawks are scheduled to open the season Saturday, Sept. 11 against Kutztown at home.
Annual Wiffle ball tourney set this weekend
The 15th annual Julie McCormick Wiffle Ball Tournament will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Rose Inn.
There are 20 teams in the field. There is a basket raffle as well as food and beverages.
The event has raised more than $100,000 through the years. All proceeds benefit The Epilepsy Association of Western Pennsylvania.
For information, call (724) 840-2324.