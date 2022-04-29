Sharp places seventh at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA — Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp broke her school record by an inch and placed seventh in the high school girls’ discus throw at the prestigious Penn Relays at Franklin Field on Thursday.
Sharp, a junior, recorded a throw of 133 feet, 2 inches, which was 1 inch better than her throw in a dual meet last week. The mark came on her first throw of the meet.
Jamaicans claimed three of the top four spots. Cedricka Williams won with a throw of 177-2. Victoria Christie was second at 147-3, and Britannie Johnson was fourth at 136-11. Warwick’s Ella Lucas finished third at 139-6.
Rounding out the top eight were Ella Carlson, of Sherando, Va., in fifth at 136-8; Ericka Jackson, of Harrisburg, in sixth at 135-4; and Emma Peretti, of Hammonton, N.J., in eighth at 128-11.
Sharp competes in the Indiana County Meet at Marion Center on Saturday.
Indiana girls
rack up 10th win
MURRYSVILLE — Indiana chalked up its 10th win of the season by holding off Franklin Regional, 6-5, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse match Wednesday.
Gianna Brody filled up the stat sheet with one goal, one assist, six ground balls and five draw controls.
Kayla Leon, Tess Kuzneski, Caroline Albert, Kyla Weaver and Kennedi Kunkle each scored once for Indiana (10-1). Kunkle netted the game-winner.
Anna Buterbaugh made seven saves in goal.
Indiana and Franklin Regional tied, 7-7, in the junior varsity game.
Indiana plays at the Ellis School on Monday.