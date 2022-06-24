Brookville tops Walbeck Insurance
HOMER CITY — Walbeck Insurance gave up six runs in the first inning en route to an 11-3 loss to Brookville in a rain-delayed Indiana County Youth Legion baseball game Wednesday.
Brookville took advantage of nine hits and five errors to outscore Walbeck 5-3 over the remainder of the game.
Nate Birchall singled twice and Avery Foreman hit a single for Walbeck’s three hits.
Brookville pitchers gave up three hits and no earned runs.
Foreman struck out four and allowed five earned runs on four hits in 31/3 innings.
Young Township blanks Homer City
Young Township put together a pair of two-run innings, and a trio of pitchers made them stand up in a 4-0 win over Homer City in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Thursday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Mason Ross stroked three hits, including a triple and a double, and drove in a pair of runs for Young Township. Hayden Brink had two hits and an RBI.
Niko Buffone picked up the win after pitching the first four innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Brink came on for two innings and struck out five and walked two. Dustin Coleman finished and recorded three strikeouts in the seventh.
Homer City’s pitchers did well in defeat. Alex Bauer allowed all four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Cody Housholder and Jonah Arone came on for 31/3 innings of hitless and scoreless relief.
Homer City plays a doubleheader at Murrysville on Saturday.
Young Township visits Latrobe on Sunday.
INDIANA COUNTY YOUTH LEGION
BROOKVILLE 11, WALBECK INSURANCE 3
Brookville 600 310 1 — 11 9 3
Walbeck Insurance 000 102 0 — 3 3 5
2B — Griffin (B). 3B — Sotillo (B). W — Griffin 4 K, 4 BB. L — Foreman 4 K, 4 BB. WESTMORELAND COUNTY SENIOR LEGION
YOUNG TOWNSHIP 4, HOMER CITY 0
Young Township — 4
Felix 3-0-1-0, Coleman 3-1-0-0, Staats 3-1-1-0, Ross 4-1-3-2, Brink 4-0-2-1, Buffone 2-0-0-0, Calderne 1-0-0-0, Kovulik 3-0-1-0, Simpson 1-0-0-0, Lasser 3-0-0-0, Marino 1-1-0-0, Totals 28-4-8-3
Homer City — 0
Ruddock 2-0-0-0, Love 2-0-1-0, Palmer 3-0-1-0, Redinger 3-0-0-0, Pacconi 3-0-1-0, Dolan 3-0-1-0, Housholder 3-0-0-0, Cowburn 2-0-0-0, Howard 1-0-0-0, Bauer 1-0-0-0, Thompson 2-0-0-0, Totals 25-0-4-0
Young Township 200 200 0 — 4 8 1
Homer City 000 000 0 — 0 4 0