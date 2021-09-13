Homer-Center tops Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Homer-Center swept past Punxsutawney, 25-17, 25-16, 25-8, in a non-conference girls’ volleyball match Monday.
Macy Sardone registered 18 service points and handed out 31 assists, and Marlee Kochman turned in 13 kills.
Punxsutawney won the junior varsity match, 18-25, 25-21, 15-8.
Homer-Center visits West Shamokin on Thursday.
Purchase Line sweeps past Curwensville
PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line defeated Curwensville, 25-10, 25-8, 25-15, in a non-conference girls’ volleyball match Monday match.
Bethany Smith led the Red Dragons with 21 service points.
Purchase Line won the junior varsity match, 25-7, 25-9.
Purchase Line plays host to Penns Manor on Thursday.
Bowman’s wins Over-40 baseball game
Bowman Land Surveying improved to 6-0 with a 6-3 win over the Bullpen Bulls in an Indiana Over-40 League baseball game Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Mark Matko cranked out four hits to lead Bowman’s. Eric Britton chipped in three hits, and Gary Takitch and Tony Sottile added two hits apiece.
Terry Noble posted the win with four innings of work, and Takitch picked up the save.
George Oakes and Jeff Riffer each had two hits for the Bulls.
McCullough leads West Shamokin golfers
BURRELL TOWNHSHIP — Sean McCullough shot a 38 to lead West Shamokin to a 217-286 victory over Homer-Center at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course on Monday.
Logan Geist was next with a 41 and was followed by Tyler Geist (43), Gunnar Shoop (44) and Travis Johns (51).
Jonah Arone led Homer-Center with a 43.
- LATROBE — Derry topped Ligonier Valley, 207-225, in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match at the Latrobe Elks on Monday.
Derry’s Hunter Jurica shot a 37 and was the match medalist. Jonathan Hugus and Antonio Hauser each carded a 40. The Trojans imptoved to 6-0.
Logan Smith led Ligonier Valley (5-3, 4-3 section) with a 39 and was followed by Josh Harbert with a 41.