Indiana boys win WAADA title
Indiana won the Westmoreland Area Athletic Directors Association junior high track and field championships on Saturday.
The Indiana boys scored 79 points to win the Blue Division.
Stanford Webb won the long jump and high jump and placed second in the 100-meter dash. Webb also teamed up with Rocco Cosentino, Quinn Lipniskis and Mark Collinger to place first in the 4x100-meter relay.
Caiden Cardelli took second place in the 800 and third in the 400 meters and teamed with Cosentino, Josh Roumfort and Carter Putt to place second in the 3,200 relay. Cardelli also was part of the third-place 4x400 relay team that included Cosentino, Roumfort and Chase Cardelli.
In addition to his three relay medals, Rocco Cosentino placed fourth in the 400. Mark Collinger placed second in the triple jump.
The Indiana girls placed fourth with 29 points.
Sarah Fisher took third in the discus, and Rayna Sleigh placed fourth in the shot put. Other medalists were Alexa Wheeler (fourth, pole vault); Hannah Cowburn (fifth, 100 hurdles); and Addy Fry (sixth, 400).
The team of Maggie Cunningham, Lucia Clark, Kate Mill and Eve Kuzneski placed third in the 4x100 relay. Kuzneski also teamed up with Rachel Gill, Sydney Anderson and Fry to place third in the 3,200 relay. Additionally, the team of Kuzneski, Fry, Hannah Cowburn and Emily Ferraro placed fth in the 4x400 relay.
Indiana wraps up their season Wednesday at home against Penn Hills.
Indiana rugby falls in state semifinals
The Indiana County rugby team lost to Blackthorn, 29-19, in the Pennsylvania Rugby state semifinals on Saturday.
“It was a great performance by our boys,” Indiana coach Zubin Billimoria said. “We were leading at halftime, but injuries and lack of numbers finally caught up to us.”