Clymer wins in
state tournament
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
Clymer wins in
state tournament
THORNDALE — The Clymer Little League 8- to 10-year-old softball won for a second time in the state tournament on Friday.
Clymer topped Selinsgrove, 14-4, and moved into the losers’ bracket semifinals. Clymer plays Plymouth, a 7-6 comeback winner over North Pocono, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Clymer opened the tournament with a 5-2 win over Bullskin Township before falling to the host team, Caln Township, 9-0, in the double-elimination format.
The field has been narrowed in half from eight teams. Saegertown/Cambridge/Conneaut Lake and Caln Township play in the winner’s bracket on Saturday.
Mandatory volleyball officials meeting set
The PIAA District 6 Volleyball Officials mandatory meeting will be held Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Homer-Center High School cafeteria.
The meeting is mandatory for officials and coaches.
For information, contact Bob Thompson at (412) 289-7164.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.