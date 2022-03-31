Wolves, Comets reach Optimist semifinals
West Shamokin and Penns Manor advanced to the semifinals of the Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Basketball Tournament with victories at Indiana High School on Wednesday.
West Shamokin shot past Marion Center, 66-52. Braydn Rodgers poured in 23 points to lead the Wolves. Deven Hatch-Cousins and Sean McCullough combined for 22 points.
Dawson Bracken and Evan Risinger scored 12 points apiece for Marion Center. Dakota Bracken chipped in 10.
Penns Manor beat Central Cambria, 66-52. Max Hill and Alex Polenik each scored 11 points and Ashton Couvina chipped in 10 for Penns Manor.
Ben Ream scored 15 points and Grady Snyder had 11 for Central Cambria.
West Shamokin and Penns Manor meet at 8:15 p.m. this evening. Indiana and River Valley open the action at 7 p.m.
Tonight’s winners advance to Saturday’s championship game at 2 p.m.
Girls’ and boys’ all-star games follow the championship game at 3:30 and 5 p.m., respectively.
The girls’ North roster consists of Cambria Heights’ Bryce Burkey, Indiana’s Mia Ciocca, Hope Cook, Lizzy Lubold and Sarah Madey and Purchase Line’s Abby Goss, Madison Scalese and Bethany Smith.
The girls’ South roster consists of Homer-Center’s Marlee Kochman and Ayannah Elliott, Penns Manor’s Megan Dumm, United’s Jordyn Travis and Lexi Silk and River Valley’s Isabel Pynos and Julia Potts.
The boys’ North roster consists of Penns Manor’s Grant Grimaldi, Noah Kohan and Bryan Koches, Cambria Heights’ Quinn Mazseyko, Bernie Whiteford and Caleb Whiteford, Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez, Jayce Brooks and Brady Syster, Indiana’s Noah Hutton and Ethan Kutz and River Valley’s Cameron Reaugh.
The boys’ South roster consists of Northern Cambria’s Isak Kudlaweic and Zach Taylor, Marion Center’s TJ Lynn and Vitalijs Petrof, River Valley’s Rocco Bartolini and Braden Staats, United’s Jacob Boring and Johnny Muchesko, Ligonier Valley’s Jacob Hollick and Matthew Marinchak and Homer-Center’s Jonah Arone.
Marion Center begins making amends
BLAIRSVILLE — Freshman pitcher Cheyenne Silvis struck out nine batters in her varsity debut as Marion Center grabbed a season-opening 4-1 win at River Valley in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
The Stingers were looking for redemption after Blairsville, which merged with Saltsburg to form River Valley after last school year, dealt them their first two losses last season along with an 8-6 setback in the conference championship game.
“Emotions were flying,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “We knew it was going to be a good game, and it sure was. It felt good to get a bit of redemption.”
Marion Center scored four runs on three hits and committed one error, while River Valley put up one run on four hits and committed two errors.
Lexi Roush broke open the scoring for Marion Center in the top of the third with a line-drive double to right field that put the Stingers up 1-0. Grace Rougeaux hit into a fielder’s choice that brought in Abigail Smulik for a 2-0 lead.
Katie Moore hit a two-run homer to left field in the top of the fifth inning to round out Marion Center’s scoring.
Freshman Lily Buckles grounded out in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring home Tori Foust for the Panthers’ lone run.
Brin Gardner led River Valley with two singles.
Despite the loss, River Valley pitcher Hannah Foust struck out 11 batters, including four looking.
“It was windy, balls were going everywhere, but it was a pitching duel,” Peterson said.
Both teams are back in action today. River Valley (1-1) travels to Purchase Line, while Marion Center (1-0) welcomes Conemaugh Valley.
West Shamokin wins under new coach
NuMINE — West Shamokin won its first game under coach Megan Aikins with a dominating 15-5 performance at home against Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
The Wolves combined for 20 hits, including five doubles. Maddie McConnell went 5-for-5 with two RBIs, while Haleigh Newell smacked two doubles, went 3-for-5 and collected two RBIs. Lily Jordan added four RBIs on three hits and Lexi Young brought in three runs on three hits.
The Colts collected eight hits from six batters. Laci Lanzendorfer went 2-for-4 and garnered three RBIs, and Kenzie Formeck brought in Northern Cambria’s other two runs on two hits.
Alivia Yahner, Morgan Hassen, Jensen Wiewiora and Skye Bernecky had one hit apiece for the Colts.
On the mound, McConnell got the victory by striking out four batters, while Krug fell despite striking out seven and walking two.
West Shamokin (1-0) welcomes Heritage Conference newcomer Cambria Heights today, and Northern Cambria (0-1) visits Homer-Center today.
United sweeps past Bishop Carroll
ARMAGH — United opened its track and field season by topping Bishop Carroll in a pair of meets.
The United boys scored an 87-63 win, and the girls won in a 127-13 romp.
Gaige Grassmyer won the 200 and 400 and Colton Henning took the 1,600 and 3,200 for the United boys.
Bishop Carroll swept the field events in the boys’ meet.
Kaitlyn Dill swept four events to lead the United girls, winning the 100, 200, high jump and triple jump. Lauren Donelson won the pole vault and long jump.
United and Homer-Center visit Northern Cambria on Wednesday.
Indiana drops meet at Hempfield
GREENSBURG — Indiana opened its WPIAL Section 1-AAA track and field season by dropping a pair of meets at Hempfield on Wednesday.
The boys lost, 100-50, and the girls lost, 114-26.
Stanford Webb won two individual events for the boys, taking the long jump (19 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (37-5½). Other individual event winners were Owen Putt in the 400 meters( 52.31 seconds), Jon Berzonsky in the 800 meters and Josh Saurer in the pole vault (13-0). The quartet of Putt, Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky and Jacob Gill won the 3,200 relay (8:35.41) and the 1,600 relay (3:38.61).
In the girls’ meet, Abbie Huey won the 200 (26.30) and 400 (59.84). Cadance Ullman won the 100 (13.15). In the relays, Ullman teamed up with Hannah Cowburn, Kate Mill and Rayna Sleigh to win the 400 (55.68).
Indiana welcomes Latrobe on Tuesday.
Indiana wins second straight
PITTSBURGH — Indiana double up Winchester Thurston, 14-7, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse match Tuesday.
Kyla Weaver fired in five goals to lead Indiana, and Kennedi Kunkle scored four. Gianna Brody scored three goals and Tess Kuzneski and Brynlee Schawl netted one apiece.
Caroline Albert scooped up four ground balls and Anna Buterbaugh had nine saves in goal.
Indiana (2-0) plays host to Plum on Monday.
River Valley loses baseball opener
DERRY — River Valley dropped its inaugural season opener with a 13-8 loss to Derry in a non-conference baseball game Wednesday.
Cameron Reaugh led the Panthers, going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Matt Izzo went 1-for-3 with a double, and Angelo and Rocco Bartolini each had two singles.
River Valley’s Andrew Baker took the loss.
The Panthers visit Purchase Line today.