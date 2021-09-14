Indiana drops narrow decision on course
LATROBE — Harrison Martineau earned the medalist honor, but Indiana dropped a narrow decision to Latrobe, 219-222, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA boys’ golf match Tuesday.
Martineau checked in with a 40 to lead the field by two strokes.
Trevor Todd was next for Indiana with a 43 and was followed by Alex Holuta with a 44, Adam Cowburn with a 45 and Gabe Nettleton with a 50.
Owen Melle and PJ Germano each shot a 42 to lead Latrobe. Also five Latrobe golfers in the team scoring, and seven overall, broke 50.
Indiana (4-3 section) plays host to Penn-Trafford today.
Kiski tops River Valley in golf
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — The Kiski School broke 200 at Chestnut Rodge Golf Course and topped River Valley, 199-261, in a non-conference golf match Tuesday.
Kiski’s Alberto Calfat shot a 35 and was the medalist. He was one of three Kiski players to break 40.
Carson McCully led River Valley with a 47. Cole Stuchal shot a 49 and was followed by Cameron Reaugh (50) and Chase Stuchal (52).
Marion Center sweeps in cross country
ARMAGH — Marion Center runners took the top two spots in the boys’ race and the top four in the girls’ race in victories over United and Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference cross country meet Tuesday.
Timmy Barrett won the boys’ race with a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds, and Dillon Green came in second one second later. JJ Ferro (23:10) and Julian Sandover (23:20) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, for the Stingers, who topped United, 24-31, and Homer-Center, 17-38.
Colton Henning paced United in third place at 19:51. Hudson Ludwig finished fourth in 21:48. Dallas Pearce (23:44), Stephen Oleska (24:13) and Gavin Fischer (25:50) placed eighth through 10th, respectively. The Lions topped Homer-Center, 18-37.
Nicholas Todd led Homer-Center in seventh place at 23:43.
In the girls’ race, Lydia Miller led the field in 23:24. Maggie Hood (25:13), Lily Ryer (25:38) and Mikayla Gatskie (25:47) followed in second through fourth, respectively. Claire Hood (27:04, sixth) and Olivia Vehovic (28:21, seventh) also placed in the top 10 in the Stingers’ 16-43 win over United and 15-50 win over Homer-Center.
United’s Paiton Steiner finished fifth in 26:34, and the Lions beat Homer-Center, 15-50. Sierra Oleksa (28:43, eighth) and McKenna Muir (29:25, 10th) rounded out United’s effort.
Homer-Center’s Molly Kosmack finished ninth in 19:14.
In the junior high co-ed meet, United’s Matt Beaver won in 9:33 and teammate Hayden Hill was second in 10:52.
Homer-Center’s Sadie Bishop finished third in 11:19 and led the girls’ field.
Olivia Henning paced United in eighth place at 11:38.
Indiana sweeps junior high meet
Indiana swept Latrobe and Gateway in a junior high cross country meet Tuesday.
In the boys’ race, Kaiden Branan paced Indiana in second place overall and was followed by Mason Musser, Jacob Neal and Madden McCabe.
In the girls’ race, Chloe Hain won the race and was followed by Addison Fry in second. Claire Stanley and Kaylee Onder rounded out Indiana’s effort.
Indiana scores shutout in tennis
OAKMONT — Indiana shut out Riverview, 5-0, in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis match Monday.
Indiana’s Mackenzie McGee, Anna Buterbaugh, Taylor Billet and Diora Grettler scored straight-sets victories in singles.
The doubles teams of Kate Lehman and Kate Kuzneski and Katerina Medvetz and Tess Kuzneski won their matches without surrendering a point.
The match marked the debut of Grettler, a freshman, at No. 3 singles.
“Diora has been steadily improving as the season goes along,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “She has been doing a great job avoiding mistakes and learning to compete.”
Indiana (2-2, 2-1 section) competes in the section singles tournament today.
Marion Center sweeps volleyball match
KENWOOD — Marion Center swept past Penns Manor in a closely contested match, 25-20, 29-27, 25-14, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Shawna Cook led Marion Center with 11 kills. Abby Smulik dished out 21 assists to go with five kills. Maggie Shadle had eight digs.
Marion Center won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-18.
Marion Center also won both junior high matches, 25-21, 25-20 in the main match and 25-16, 25-9 in the JV match.
Both teams play Thursday. Marion Center welcomes Northern Cambria, and Penns Manor visits Purchase Line.
- NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Cambria Heights defeated Northern Cambria in another closely contested Heritage Conference match, 23-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11.
Apollo-Ridge romps past Jeannette
SPRING CHURCH — Paige Crawford, Sophie Yard and Sidney Duriancik combined for seven goals in Apollo-Ridge’s 10-1 romp over Jeannette in a WPIAL Section 1-A girls’ soccer match Tuesday.
Crawford scored a hat trick and Yard and Duriancik tacked on two goals apiece. Jessica Ross, Maggie Schuffert and Ava Richards scored one goal apiece.
Delaney Fitzroy handed out two assists and also shared time in goal with Mirabella Andree.
Apollo-Ridge plays at Riverview on Thursday.
Red Line Club
slates fundraiser
The Red Line Club, the boosters organization for Indiana High School hockey, will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Eagles Club.
Tickets are $20 to name a horse and have a chance to win your money back or $10 for general admission.
For tickets or information, contact Beth Kobak at (724) 388-2374 or check the group’s Facebook page.