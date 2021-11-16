IUP teams set to return to court
IUP’s basketball teams return to the court for four more games this week.
The IUP men open the action today at 7:30 p.m. against Le Moyne (N.Y.) at the KCAC.
Le Moyne opened its season Saturday with a 97-96 win over Roberts Wesleyan.
Kevin Constant, a redshirt freshman guard, led the Dolphins with 19 points, including the game-winning layup with one second remaining.
Christian Davis (6-6 R-Fr. G) and Nino Hernandez (6-4 Sr. G) scored 14 points apiece, Jeremiah Washington (5-10 So. G) had 13 and Xavier Wilson (6-7 Jr. F) added 10.
IUP opened the season over the weekend with wins over West Virginia Wesleyan (87-61) and Concord (98-78) in the IRMC/Hilton Garden Injn Classic at the KCAC.
The Crimson Hawks play their first road game Friday at Bowie State (Md.), which is 0-2 with losses to Mercyhurst (96-56) and Shepherd (88-81).
Mercyhurst and Shepherd, like IUP, are members of the Pennsylvania State Athleric Conference. Bowie State plays in the CIAA.
The IUP women are also 2-0 with wins over Virginia State (51-42) and Livingstone (70-38).
The Hawks return to the court Wednesday morning to play Mount Aloysius (0-2) in their annual Education Day game. Tipoff is at 11 a.m.
IUP follows that with a Sunday home date against District of Columbia (1-1).
Indiana girls run record to 14-0
McKEESPORT — Indiana won its 14th game without a loss, topping McKeesport, 39-16, in an eighth-grade girls’ basketball game Monday.
McKeesport did not have enough players to put a seventh-grade team on the court, so Indiana mixed its seventh-graders into the lineup.
Addy Hutton and Paige Fisanich combined for 17 points for Indiana.
Indiana plays its final home game Wednesday against Norwin win. The final game of the season is Friday at Norwin Gold.